Girl robbed, stabbed with screwdriver in taxi at Arima

Trinidad and Tobago: An 18-year-old girl became the victim of a robbery while travelling in a taxi and got stabbed with a screwdriver on the morning of Saturday, 20 January, around 7:30 am at Samaroo Village in Arima, a town in the northern part of Trinidad. The identity of the victim is not confirmed yet.

As per the reports, the incident of robbery and screwdriver attack took place after the victim approached a taxi, which was a Nissan B13 car, along Printeryville Road in Arima. The taxi was already occupied by two individuals travelling on the same route.

It is said that when the taxi reached Samaroo Village, one of the individuals sitting in the taxi suddenly armed himself with a screwdriver. The suspects announced the robbery and asked the victim girl to hand over everything valuable she was carrying at the moment.

The victim, after observing an unexpected robbery attempt on herself, tried to resist and escape from the situation. Due to the resistance, the suspect attacked the victim girl and stabbed her multiple times with the screwdriver in her right leg.

The taxi driver who was involved with the two suspects in the vehicle, as per the reports, went along O’Meara Road in the south direction and pushed the victim girl out of the taxi. Straight after, the suspects fled from the scene.

Somehow, the injured victim girl was able to reach the Arima Municipal Police Station. At the Arima Municipal police station, the victim reported the incident of robbery and screwdriver attack on her.

In response, police officers recorded her statement and started investigating and conducting inquiries to trace the suspects of the robbery. The officers are actively conducting the investigation and inquiries under the guidance of Inspector Henderson.

Straight after, the victim of the taxi robbery was immediately taken to the Arima Health Facility for the treatment of the wounds of a screwdriver stabbing.

People around the nation and communities of Arima are sharing their opinions and worries about security and safety after learning about the incident of robbery and screwdriver attack in a taxi on a girl.

People are saying, “Another crime involving taxi occupants. People, we are living in uncertain times here. These are very dangerous times. We are safer taking known taxi drivers. Avoid the PH cars, and if you see two or more male passengers, avoid entering.”

People also said, “To help with the taxi robberies is that they should only take one passenger at a time. I never understood when you take a taxi, three or more passengers jump in the car in North America when you hire a taxi, it is only you and your family who use it, and if it’s you alone, you have to pay for the whole trip I think that will eliminate some of the taxi robberies in Trinidad only a suggestion.”

In response, someone said, “That won’t work in Trinidad. We already have too many vehicles on the road. Hence, carpooling is encouraged.”

The police department is trying to trace the suspects by following available clues. People are demanding the quick arrest of the suspects involved to maintain law and order in the region.