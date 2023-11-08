Girl has pregnancy fear at age 15

A girl confessed her fear of getting pregnant at the age of 15. She was in a relationship with a guy of the same age.

A girl confessed her fear of getting pregnant at the age of 15. She was in a relationship with a guy of the same age.

She said that her boyfriend was her friend first. Then they both became close friends.

Thereafter, they became more than friends. And within 8 months, came into intimacy. They both even became regular to all the sex stuff after school when their parents are not at home.

Once they had sex and the following month, she didn’t get her periods. However, this was not the matter of concern for her as she had irregular period cycles.

Further, even next month, she didn’t get periods which was actually scary for her as she at this age having pregnancy would not be accepted by any.

She was even doubtful of her boyfriend whether he would accept or not. She did not want to share it with boyfriend.

Moving ahead, she had a thought of having a pregnancy test but again as her age is just 15, how would she buy the pregnancy kit.

She had no money with her and she had to ask for it from her parents which is not at all possible. Then, she decided to talk about this to her boyfriend.

Surprisingly, he reacted very positively to it which did not even the girl expect. He was fine with having a baby.

Although, they decided to wait for one more week about telling this to the parents in the hope that maybe the menstrual cycle starts.

Unfortunately, there were no periods and all the symptoms of pregnancy was so clear with her that they both just came to realize that she is pregnant.

With lots of courage, she came to the conclusion of telling all this to the parents. This was not at all easy as her parents were typical traditional parents for whom their girl is just a school student.

Even, any of the sensitive topics was ever discussed before in the family which made this to be dictated by the parents more hard.

And when she shared her decision with the boyfriend, he agreed to it.

However luckily, that night unexpectedly she got her periods which was no less than of getting a new life.

“But the most stressful 3 months of my life. To this day I’ve never told anyone about this, until now I guess”, she concluded.

