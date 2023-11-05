Girl choses Sugar Daddies over Boyfriends

A college going girl confesses that she doesn't like to have boyfriends but loves to have sugar daddies. The trend of keeping sugar daddies in today’s era is very common.

Melodramatic lives of people are no big deal in today’s world. People love to do the things which people normally do not do in order to stay ahead and unique to others.

A college going girl confesses that she doesn’t like to have boyfriends but loves to have sugar daddies. They are just love.

The trend of keeping sugar daddies in today’s era is very common. Gen Z even finds it cool to keep sugar daddies. She confessed this may be because they keep and treat their girlfriends like babies and fulfill all their wishes.

She added, even a few days ago, she demanded makeup products of Sephora from her sugar daddy and he bought her that with so much love.

However, boyfriends these days do not do anything for their girlfriends. On the other hand, they demand so much from their girlfriends which queens can not do to others

“ I like to rule my own world, and want others to do for me whatever I want from them,” she quoted.

Sugar Daddies are just love. What they want is just intimacy, no toxicity like do not do this, do not do that.

And, the boyfriends think of themselves that if they have girlfriends, they have all the rights to control their girl.

“So Shit is this,” she said.

Boyfriends gift stress and Sugar daddies provide all the allowances, companionship, sex, expensive gifts and classy wines.

So who brings more joy? Obviously, SUGAR DADDIES.

Interestingly , she explained the carefreeness in the relationships with sugar daddies.

She said, no stress of commitment. Just enjoy, have fun and leave at the time one feels bored. And, when it comes to boyfriends, one needs to think a lot of things which gives nothing but a burden on mind.

Such a confession has even raised the concern about this in the community. What will the generation do? The future of this generation is hard to think of on the brighter side.

The darker and darker are the only visions when thought, no one really values the relationships. This would even affect marriages in the future.