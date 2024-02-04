GFA premier league set for Round 16 on 4th February 2024

Grenada Football Association has announced the schedule for the round 16 of GFA Premier League, which will be held on 4th February 2024

Grenada: The Grenada Football Association has announced the schedule for the round 16 of the GFA Premier League, which will be held on February 4, 2024.

Four matches have been scheduled for the 16th round :

Mt. Rich will compete against Hard Rock Fc at 4:00 PM in Plains

Queens Park Rangers will compete against Hurricanes SC at 4:00 PM in Queens Park

St John Sports will compete against Sabb Spartans at 4:00 PM in Cuthbert Peters Park.

Sunsetters will compete against FC Camerhogne at 4:00 PM in Alston George Park.

The premier league standings are as follows:

Paradise FC International stands at the first position with 40 points. Queens Park Rangers stands at second position with 34 points and Hurricanes Sports Club at 3rd position with 32 points.

Mt Rich Sports Club stand at 4th position with 25 points followed by Fc Camerhogne at 5th position with 24 points and hard rock at 6th position with 19 points.

St John Sports stand at 7th position with 18 points followed by Sab Spartans at 8th position with 14 points, Sunsetters at 9th position with 7 points and Happy Hill Fc at 10th with 3 points.

Recently the senior executives of Grenada football association met with the newly elected executive members of Shamrock football club. This meeting took place on Thursday night at rose hill community center.

The president of GFA glean challenged the newly elected executive to take advantage of the opportunities afforded by the Grenada Football Association to grow their club and strengthen the structures.

The president updated the new members about the Grenada Football Association’s past and current initiatives and shared his plans for the upcoming year.

The new executive was filled with zeal and was happy to learn about the plans to develop the game on the island. He is looking forward to taking up the game from the grassroots level and implementing the plans. He is also looking forward to building good work relations between the club and the association