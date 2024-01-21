GFA Caraibes set to return at 2024 Grenada Sailing Week

The 2024 Sailing Week of Grenada will be held from January 28 to February 2, 2024.

Grenada: GFA Caraibes is all set to return to the 2024 Grenada Sailing Week on January 28 in Carriacou. The return will take place with La Morrigane, Surprise Archambault, with Tristian Marmousez of Martinique, France.

Notably, Apex, Hurricane 5.9, with Serrant Edwards of Grenada known as Thunderbird back then took part in the 2019 ‘Around the Island Race’ organised by Petite Calivigny Yacht Club (PCYC).

Apex won the Grenada to Carriacou leg, but sadly her mast broke in the final stages of the return leg, dashing their 1st place hopes to 2nd place overall. The country understands the crew (Apex is owned by Neshiba) Serrant Edwards, Samuel Webster and Neshiba Webster are under pressure to get Apex ready in time for the start line of the 2024, Grenada Sailing Week.

Grenada really hopes we do see Apex in Carriacou on Sunday 28th January, they will secretly be willing them on for great results. Serrant and Samuel work for one of our Sponsors Island Dream Yacht Management and have done so for many years, so they know a thing or two about boats, and both are RYA certified.

Grenada Sailing Week added,”We really hope this determined trio will encourage other Grenadians to either get involved in the marine industry or racing in Grenada and beyond as it is an incredible sport. Thank you Serrant, Samuel and Neshiba for your registration.”

The sailing community in the tri-island state of Grenada is a strong one and supported by many good individuals who own and run, or help run, companies that support the marine industry here.

Horizons Yachts Grenada is one of those companies and offers a wide range of services, including Guardianage and Sales.

Horizon Yachts’ main base is located within Clarkes Court Boatyard & Marina, but they also have a representative in Carriacou. James and Jacqui, or their team, will be happy to discuss their needs.