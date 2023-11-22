German-based cruise line MS Europa 2 docks at Port Zante

St Kitts and Nevis: St Kitts welcomed a grand maiden call from German-based cruise line MS Europa 2 on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. With a capacity of 516 passengers and a crew of 370, the cruise has been sailing since 2013.

While showing glimpses, the cruise line brought a huge chunk of the passengers to Port Zante. It has since been named the number-one cruise vessel by prestigious shipping guides.

SCASPA takes this opportunity to highlight the Minister of Tourism and the Minister with responsibility for SCASPA—- Marsha T. Henderson, and her tireless efforts to ensure that the St Kitts Nevis Cruise Industry and Tourist Sector, as a whole, continue to report healthy figures.

Port Zante and downtown Basseterre were again buzzing with several activities with the arrival of the cruise line. Three cruise vessels brought hundreds of passengers to the shores of St Kitts and Nevis.

The tourists during their visit indulge in local cuisine and immerse themseleves in the rich culture and history of St Kitts and Nevis. The three cruises, Aida Luna, the Marella Discovery and the MS Europa 2, will dock at Port Zante in the last days.

Delayed in some cruise ships

The two cruise vessels, Arvia and Norwegian Epic, will not make scheduled calls to St Kitts on Thursday, November 23, 2023 and Saturday, November 25, 2023, respectively. The cruise lines have not commenced their Caribbean itineraries as yet.

Cruise ships enhance tourism industry

The kickstarting of the cruise season has come with huge opportunities and boost in the tourism industry. The arrival of different cruises, such as MS Europa 2, added success to the 2023-2024 cruise season.

The presence of MS Europa 2 has brought a new wave of excitement and exhilaration among cruise tourists. It showcased the commitment of the tourism industry of St Kitts and Nevis toward the enhancement of the art of hospitality.

It will also help in showcasing the exceptional tourism offerings of the country.

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. contact@associatestimes.com