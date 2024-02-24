George Moody Stuart wins Private Primary Schools Championship 2024

George Moody Stuart secured the first position in the points table of the Department of Sports Private Primary Schools Championship 2024 in St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: George Moody Stuart secured the first position in the points table of the Department of Sports Private Primary Schools Championship 2024 in St Kitts and Nevis. The team clinched 14 gold medals, 9 silver medals, and seven bronze medals through the matches of the championship.

The second position was secured by Epworth Maurice Hiller Memorial in the points table of the Championship. With performance, the students of the school managed to win 12 gold medals, 14 silver medals, and 14 bronze medals.

Immaculate Conception Catholic won the third position in the points table of the Private Primary School Championship 2024. The team won eight gold medals and nine silver medals with different activities. The team secured eight bronze medals in the Championship 2024.

Ski Academy has remained in the fourth position in the points table of the Private Primary School Championship 2024. The team managed to win three gold medals, three silver medals, and three bronze medals.

Roos Preparatory School has secured the fifth position and turned out the last in the Private Primary School Championship 2024. The team secured only two bronze medals and was not able to win any gold and silver medals.

The Private Primary School Championship 2024 took place in St Kitts and Nevis on Friday, February 23, 2024. Five teams have participated in the championship and played several matches in the tournament. The championship has garnered the attention of the citizens and provided a platform for the athletes to showcase their skills in different athletic fields.

Netizens reacted to the championship and congratulated the winners of the championship. One commented,” Looks like they played with George Moody Stuart School by not letting them celebrate properly with their magnificent victory.”

Another mentioned,”The championship was amazing and we enjoyed a lot while watching athletes participating from different schools in several activities.”

The championship is the proper showcase of the determination and skills in the sports.