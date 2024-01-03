Geoffrey Hanley recalls advancements in health sector during New Year greetings

Deputy Prime Minister- Dr Geoffrey Hanley says the government of St Kitts and Nevis prioritized the needs of the people by giving a special focus to healthcare.

St Kitts and Nevis: Deputy Prime Minister- Dr Geoffrey Hanley says the government of St Kitts and Nevis prioritized the needs of the people by giving a special focus to healthcare. During his New Year greetings to the citizens, he recalled the advancement made by the government over the past sixteen months.

As Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew is currently battling the flu virus, Dr Hanley delivered the New Year’s address on his behalf.

He said that New Year is the time to reflect on past good experiences and pledge for the better future of St Kitts and Nevis. He recalled that the government had introduced 15 new dialysis machines and inaugurated the renal transplant program in JNF General Hospital.

Minister Hanley added that the renal transplant program will enhance the quality of life for individuals fighting with renal disease. He further spoke about the eye clinic and said that the government had taken major steps to establish state-of-the-art equipment in the clinic.

He added that the aim of the facility is to enhance the healthcare facilities of the country. This has reduced the large queue of the patients waiting for the eye surgeries. It has made people look out for better options for eye care.

While talking about the facilities for qualified nurses, Deputy Prime Minister Dr Geoffrey Hanley added that the government has granted rightful positions and well-deserved promotions to qualified nurses. The step was taken to enhance the healthcare workforce, ultimately paving the path to quality medical services.

Further, the government of St Kitts and Nevis has also worked for the expansion of the training opportunities for medical staff. He said that new techniques and advancements have been installed in the field. The JNF General Hospital underwent essential renovations, aiming to create a more comforting and healing environment.

The facilities included the enhancement of the lobby installment of the air conditioning units in the medical and surgical wards. Deputy PM Hanley added that the government is making efforts to enhance the overall landscape of the health sector.