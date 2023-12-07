Geoffrey Hanley hosts 4th annual Classic Red Gala

The Gala featured exceptional performances as they entertained the audience and showcased the heritage of St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: Dr Geoffrey Hanley- Deputy Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, hosted the 4th annual Classic Red Gala at the Immaculate Conception Catholic School Auditorium on Sunday. He honoured constituents from East Basseterre for their contributions to the society.

He shared glimpses of the evening and said that the event was filled with elegance, class, love and fun. The Gala was held under the theme-, “DANCING ON DIAMONDS.” Dr Hanley added that the staging of the gala proved the theme correct.

THE EVENT

The Gala featured exceptional performances as they entertained the audience and showcased the heritage of St Kitts and Nevis. The performances were given by J’nysis Band, Steelpan Ace (Dejohn Francis), Blessed Ogbum, Magesta Seal, and Lucine Vaughn & Company.

Geoffrey Hanley added that the performance of these artists was exceptionally dynamic. He said that the energy of the Gala was amazing. The performance of these artistes created electrifying atmosphere across East Basseterre.

THE AWARDEES/WINNERS

Education Minister- Dr Hanley said that exceptional individuals were also honoured during the Gala. They were honoured for their stellar contributions in various areas such as education, broadcasting, volunteerism, sports, music, entrepreneurship, and elderly care.

He said that the prizes were also given to raffle winners. Several activities, such as a raffle and other entertaining performances, were added to the lineup of the Gala.

GRATITUDE

Geoffrey Hanley extended gratitude to everyone who supported the event and said that their contribution has made the event successful. He added,” Hosting such an incredible event would not be possible without the guests, support team and every last one of the volunteers.”

He called it an “Epic Gala” and extended gratitude to everyone who made this a great success. He also lauded the collective efforts. He said that their team spirit drives them on the successful path.

He also expressed his excitement for next year.