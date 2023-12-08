Gender equality UK Youth Ambassadors visits Trinidad and Tobago

The UK youth Ambassadors for gender equality Chelsea-Marie Scope and Renatta Ramlogan visited Trinidad and Tobago

The UK youth Ambassadors for gender equality Chelsea-Marie Scope and Renatta Ramlogan visited Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday, 6th December 2023.

The delegation spent an unforgettable day as diplomats with a series of events lined up.

The two young women started off the day with a fireside chat on leadership with Justice Westmin James, Puisne Judge, and Ms Ashlee Burnett, educator and Chevening alumna.

They then journeyed to Express House, where they toured CCN TV6: Trinidad and Tobago studios, did interviews and got a glimpse of the press room where the Trinidad Express newspaper is printed.

Their packed scheduled continued with a lunch at The European Union in Trinidad and Tobago with EU Ambassador Peter Cavendish, US Ambassador Candace Bond, and British High Commissioner, Harriet Cross.

The two young women impressed Ambassador Cavendish, US Ambassador to T&T Candace Bond, and the British High Commissioner, Harriet Cross, with their intelligence and initiative in putting themselves forward for the challenge.

‘Two future envoys’, was the description used by Ambassador Cavendish after his meeting with Renatta and Chelsea

The young Ambassadors also had the unique opportunity to witness a citizenship ceremony at the UK High Commission.

Their hectic day ended with an event at the High Commissioner’s Residence in support of 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence, where they showed off their MC skills, and met with Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Dr Amery Browne, and other dignitaries.

Renatta and Chelsea have demonstrated creative and innovative solutions to bridge the gender equality gap.

Renatta Ramlogan says that she has always believed in the power of equal opportunities for all. She is passionate about dismantling gender stereotypes and challenging the societal norms to advocate for a world where everyone’s voice is heard and respected.

Chelsea Marie Scope believes that pursuit of gender equality is a continuous, unwavering effort until every individual experiences equal opportunities and recognition. She says that its about sparking lasting changes that resonates well beyond the confines of a single day.