GDP expected to return to pre-pandemic level in St Kitts and Nevis in 2024: IMF mission

St Kitts and Nevis: The mission from IMF headed by Alexandre Chailloux recently visited St Kitts and Nevis from February 15 to 26, 2024 as part of the 2024 Article IV consultations. The team met with public, and private sector counterparts and other stakeholders and discussed economic developments and macroeconomic policies.

During the meetings, the IMF mission assessed different sectors of St Kitts and Nevis and appreciated the progress made by the nation in recent times. According to the IMF, the economic outlook showcased positive signs with significant growth in areas such as tourism, CBI Programme, infrastructure, and sustainability.

The statement highlighted the overall recovery of the economic conditions of St Kitts and Nevis and said that the GDP is expected to return to the pre-pandemic level in St Kitts and Nevis in 2024 having shown an expansion of 3.4% in 2023 and growth of 8.8% in 2022.

The recovery of the economy was the result of a thriving tourism sector and an outperformance Citizenship by Investment Programme. The excellent performance of the CBI programme has resulted in St Kitts and Nevis budget recording a surplus of 1% of GDP in 2023.

On the economic front, the IMF mission appreciated the renewable energy projects of the Federation which have developed into a driving force for the economy. Tourism, execution of the housing and public infrastructure projects, and investments in renewable energy are likely to provide growth momentum of 4.7% to the economy in 2024.

In addition to that, the implementation of solar and geothermal energy projects is likely to enhance near-term activity and support economic diversification. The IMF mission also termed these projects as the “source of turning a country into a net energy exporter”. It added that the project will also foster capital investments for the productive usage of the surplus energy generated by St Kitts and Nevis.

Lauding the performance of the CBI Programme, the IMF mission referred to the steps taken by the government to enhance the integrity of the programme. The report mentioned the steps such as the creation of the CBI Board of Governors and said that this led to the growth of the economy last year.

Talking about the fiscal stance, the IMF staff expects a broadly balanced budget for St Kitts and Nevis in 2024. The report gave some suggestions and mentioned that the firm control of the wage bill, goods and services expenditures, and the full phasing-out of the electricity subsidies would be helpful in achieving a balanced budget over the medium term.

While shedding light on tax policy reforms, the IMF mission said that St Kitts and Nevis is headed in the right direction in terms of property tax reforms, stamp duty, and the collection of arrears, an area in which the nation is now more effective. It has also been suggested the nation should focus on businesses that remain unincorporated under the CIT, a task which should be concluded quickly.

The IMF mission also highlighted the scope for scaling back VAT exemptions and preferences and the expansion of VAT coverage to professional and financial services.

On the infrastructure front, the IMF staff asserted that climate-resilient projects should be prioritized for the execution of infrastructure projects. The government could collect better data on capital expenditure from statutory bodies, which would support efforts in evaluation and planning.

The IMF mission said that the fiscal rules of the government of St Kitts and Nevis have benefited the country for over a decade. The conversion of the fiscal rules into laws with proper escape clauses and better transparency of fiscal policymaking would further enhance the establishment of the Sustainability and Resilient Fund (SRF)

Moreover, the SRF and the fiscal rule at the federal level will enhance the debt and cast management costs through strategic collaboration between the central and local governments.

According to the mission, the government of St Kitts and Nevis would able to protect intergenerational equity by introducing comprehensive reforms in the social security system. Steps such as raising the retirement age, increasing contribution rates, expansion of pension coverage, lowering replacement rates, and diversification of the investment portfolio would be necessary for an urgent reform in the social security fund.

As per the IMF staff, planned investments in solar and geothermal energy would lead St Kitts and Nevis to reduce energy imports and lower the overall cost of energy. This would also be helpful in ensuring that St Kitts and Nevis becomes self-sufficient in terms of energy by 2030.

The IMF suggested that the country should use the potential of its renewable energy resources with comprehensive strategies and undertake steps such as productive usage of optimal energy mix, authentic investment plans, and the enhancement of the power grids in the country.