Gasparillo Police searches for suspect in attempted kidnapping

Trinidad and Tobago: A 21-year-old woman became the victim of an attempted kidnapping with her three-year-old son on the night of Wednesday, 3 January, around 9:30 pm in Gasparillo, a village in Trinidad.

As per the report, the suspect arrived in a vehicle around 9:30 pm to the victim when she arrived at her home along Johnson Street in Gasparillo.

It is said that the suspect was a 21-year-old man who was known to the victim woman.

Unexpectedly, the suspect started forcing the victim and pushing her with the child into the back seat of his car against their will. Eventually, the suspect kidnapped both mother and son and fled from the place.

Allegedly, the suspect started to threaten the woman for her life and also her little child. He ignored all requests from her to release them.

Anyhow, as per the further statements by the police department, the victim saved herself from the suspect by jumping out of the moving vehicle with her son.

She escaped out of the moving vehicle in the vicinity of Thomspon Street and immediately raised the alarm in the hope of getting help.

The victim was noticed by the people nearby, and they came to rescue her with her son. People found the injured victim, and she was immediately transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital for medical treatment.

Straight after, the police department was informed about the incident of kidnapping, in response to which officers from the Gasparillo police station took charge and went to the place of the incident.

After visiting the place of the incident and making early inquiries, they confirmed the report and started an early investigation into the case of attempted kidnapping.

The police department is actively working on the case of kidnapping and trying to trace the suspect with the help of collected evidence and information through inquiries.

The investigation is going on under the guidance of police constable Balkaran.

The people of the communities around are worried after hearing the incident of kidnapping. The panic is about the measures taken for the safety and security of the women and kids in the region.

People are saying, “If women and children are getting kidnapped like this in the open, then how can anyone feel safe? The safety of the family is what anyone cares for the most. The society is already suffering from the bad people, and cases like this make it worse.”

Where some people are not claiming to judge the case too quickly and talking about waiting for more stuff to come forward by saying, “The public needs to know the real age of the man. Apparently, from the story, you are a single mother. Also, the story does not add up. Poor man may be innocent in this as well. You never know. It could be a sugar daddy scenario. More information is needed.”

The people of the area are asking for the quick resolution of the case and demanding for the arrest of the culprit.