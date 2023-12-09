Garth Simon represents Antigua and Barbuda at Green Climate Funds event

Read here : Garth Simon represented Antigua and Barbuda at the Green Climate Funds- Independent evaluation unit (IEU) event at COP 28

Garth Simon represented Antigua and Barbuda at the Green Climate Funds – Independent Evaluation Unit (IEU) event at the 28th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties held on Friday, 8th December 2023 at Climate Mobility Pavilion, Dubai.

The significant event was held in collaboration with the Global Centre for Climate Mobility to hear about stories from the ground drawn from the countrys’ case studies of the second performance review.

It highlighted evidence for the GCF’s performance in various aspects of its mandate and goals.

The event was attended by significant personalities who were the key speakers of the event including:

Garth Simon – Technical officer and the monitoring and evaluation associate, Antigua and Barbuda Department of Environment

Seve Paeniu – Minister of Finance, Government of Tuvalu

Sarah Rosengaertner – Global lead, knowledge & practice, global centre for climate mobility

Andreas Reumann- Head, GCF – IEU

Bertha Argueta – Senior advisor, Germanwatch

Melanie Pill – Research fellow, Lowy Institute

Garth Simon is the technical officer and the monitoring and evaluation associate at the Antigua and Barbuda Department of Environment.

He was also a distinguished speaker at the event and gave engaging insights by sharing lessons from Country Case Studies.

In the discussion, Simon delved into Antigua and Barbuda’s climate challenges, highlighting the transformative influence of GCF Funding on the nation’s climate adaptation and resilience efforts.

The panel also delved into the nuances of enhancing financing accessibility for small island states, navigating accreditation, and emphasizing the imperative for the Green Climate Fund to streamline processes.

At COP28, GCF through its Private Sector Facility is engaging with partners to promote approaches in fast-tracking the scale-up of investments.

Green Climate Fund aims to spearhead transformative climate actions across vital sectors like energy, cities, land use, and resilience.

GCF’s commitment is to mobilizing climate finance, paving the way for strategic partnerships and innovative funding approaches to mitigate risks and cut costs, unlocking financial resources for climate action.