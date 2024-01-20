Gangster Dirrel Ramsahai shot and killed in Tunapuna encounter

22-year-old gangster, Dirrel Ramsahai, shot and killed by police in an encounter on Friday, 19 January, in Tunapuna.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 22-year-old gangster, Dirrel Ramsahai, was shot and killed by police in an encounter on Friday, 19 January, in Tunapuna, a town in the northwestern part of Trinidad.

The deceased victim is identified with the name of Dirrel Ramsahai, also known as Fire, who was a member of the ABG gang active in the area.

It is said allegedly that the gangster Dirrel Ramsahai encountered an unmarked vehicle on the day in which the officers of the Special Investigations Unit were sitting.

As per the reports, gangster Ramsahai assumed the unmarked car was a vehicle of rivals and was not aware of the presence of police officers.

Gangster Dirrel Ramsahai, who was armed with a firearm, started shooting at the officers. In retaliation, officers also fired back at the gangster, which led to wounding Ramsahai seriously due to gunshots.

The details around the incident of the Tunapuna shooting on gangster Dirrel Ramsahai are mixed up and shady and are not confirmed yet.

The reports coming from unofficial sources claimed that in the encounter, one officer from the Special Investigations Unit also got injured.

Dirrel Ramsahai was a primary shooter and second in command of the ABG gang in its Tunapuna faction. Police departments found the gangster involved in multiple crimes in the region from time to time.

A few years back in February 2020, Malik Ramsahai, also known as Doobie, who was the brother of Dirrel, was murdered by his rivals after the kidnapping. His lifeless body was found in April month dumped in a drain of Mt Hope.

The DNA samples of the dead body were sent abroad for identification purposes as the body was unrecognisable. In March 2023, It was confirmed that the deceased victim was Dirrel’s brother Doobie.

Before that, Dirrel Ramsahai’s one more gangster bother, a 15-year-old named Josiah Ramsahai, was killed by police in a shooting after a chase in Tunapuna.

People around the communities of Tunapuna and the nation, after knowing about the encounter with gangster Dirrel Ramsahai, are sharing their opinions on the incident.

People are saying, “Clean these creatures from the land. These people don’t deserve to live on this planet. This is good what our officers have done with him, and this is what we want continuously. Only like this, we can save our society.”

People also said, “There is no reason to talk in support of this guy, even in the name of humanity. They are not humans. He belonged to the family of criminals, and there must be the same end for all who are revolving free now. No need to keep them in jail and feed them with people’s money.”

People are appreciating the approach of the police department and demand more such operations to neutralise crime in the nation.