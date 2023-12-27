Gabrielle Leslie wins Top 8 title in Barbados Tennis end of year Competition

Gabrielle Leslie won the “Top 8 Title” for the fifth consecutive year in the Barbados Tennis Association’s end-of-year Top 8 competition.

Barbados: Gabrielle Leslie won the “Top 8 Title” for the fifth consecutive year in the Barbados Tennis Association’s end-of-year Top 8 competition. The event was held last Thursday night at the National Tennis Centre in Wildey.

Barbados Children Directory shared the update and said that twenty-year-old Gabrielle Leslie is known for her exceptional work in sports.

Leslie defeated Serena Bryan, 18, in straight sets 6-4, 7-5 in an entertaining battle between two former Queen’s College schoolmates.

Leslie is currently enrolled in her third year studying criminal justice at Troy University in the United States. She has continued to balance tennis and academics successfully.

The social media users of Barbados Children Directory lauded Lesile and said that she is an exceptional talent in the country. One of the users said,” Nice going Gabri, tennis was my first love over field hockey. Lived on the courts every weekend, ’till we couldn’t see the ball…..hats off to you. Looking for you at Wimbledon.”

Another user also commented,” Congratulations Gabrielle …wishing you continued success both in sports and academics in 2024.”

Some light on Gabrielle Leslie’s award

Barbados hosts a Top 8 competition to select the best tennis players on the island. In 2021, Leslie successfully defended her ‘BTA Top 8 Women’s Title’ at the Wildey Tennis Centre when the Barbados Tennis Association (BTA) Top 8 tournament came to an end.

At that time, the tournament’s top seed won her third consecutive ‘Top 8’ title, making her the only player in both men’s and women’s divisions to claim a hat trick victory in the BTA Tournament.

Leslie, who was based in Texas after receiving a full athletic scholarship to study and continue her tennis at Prairie View A&M University, defeated Hannah Chambers 17, in three straight sets 6-2, 6-3.

Besides this, Serena Bryan is another player who secured the third rank in the 2023 Barbados Tennis Association Top 8 end-of-year tournament. Ryan made it to her first finals of that event after she defeated the #2 seed Hannah Chambers in an upset at the Wildey courts.

Bryan came back from a 2-5 deficit against the powerful Chambers to win 6-2, 7-6(4) before reaching the finals. She then came up against the experienced Gabrielle Leslie, where she went down in two entertaining games after putting up a good fight.

Bryan has been successful in ITF junior doubles this year when she paired with Jordane Dookie of Trinidad and Tobago to claim four junior doubles titles.