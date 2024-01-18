Fyzabad robbery and kidnapping victim stabbed by friend

Man became victim of robbery and kidnapping, after which he got stabbed and left to die by suspect and a friend in Fyzabad, on Tuesday.

Trinidad and Tobago: A man became the victim of robbery and kidnapping, after which he got stabbed and left to die by an unknown suspect involving a friend in Fyzabad, a town in the southwestern part of Trinidad, on Tuesday, 16 January, around 1:30 pm. The identity of the victim is not confirmed yet.

As per the reports, the victim of the kidnapping and robbery was found by the people passing nearby in wounded condition, lying beneath the Delhi Road Extension, Fyzabad Overpass, at nearly 1:30 pm. The incident was reported to the police department immediately.

In response, the officers from the local police station went to the scene. The police officers, under the guidance of Officer Sinclair, went to the scene and, confirmed the report and started with the investigation.

On the scene, police officers found the victim of the kidnapping filled with blood from the wounds of stabbing on the chest, neck and face. The victim was not able to walk or talk at the moment due to injuries.

The victim was immediately transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital under medical observation to receive medical treatment. It was reported that the victim stays still in the critical condition.

Police officers, to conduct an investigation in the right direction and to trace the suspect, tried to communicate with the victim, which led to the collection of crucial information somehow.

As per the reports, the victim of the robbery and kidnapping in Fyzabad told police that he received a call from a known friend on Monday, 15 January, at nearly 5:00 pm.

He asked the victim to meet him behind the Titanium Bar in Fyzabad the next day. On Tuesday, the victim went to meet him in his car.

The incident took place while both were discussing their financial give-and-take when an unknown man who was armed with a firearm approached them. The suspect at gunpoint asked for the victim’s keys to his car.

The suspect took the keys and forced the victim to enter the car against his will. The friend of the victim at this moment went to the side of the suspect instead of saving him. It looked like a planned trap against the victim, which was executed.

The friend of the victim went into the driver’s seat and started driving after kidnapping him. A few moments later, the car was stopped, and he was taken out and asked to kneel down on the land.

The victim of the Fyzabad kidnapping and robbery told the police that after taking him out to a less populated place, his friend and the suspect attempted to murder him. His friend attacked him with the knife in his hand and stabbed him multiple times.

Another suspect who was carrying the gun tried to shoot the victim by pulling the trigger many times, but the gun never fired the bullet.

After stabbing him till he almost died, the suspect and friend ended up in a robbery in which they took his wallet, smartphone, earrings and his car and fled from the place.

Somehow, the victim managed to crawl through the bushes and went to the road, where he found help from people passing by.

The police officers conducted inquiries and investigations around the area in the case of the Fyzabad kidnapping and robbery to trace the suspect and friend involved under the guidance of PC Jaglal.

The stolen car of the victim was found by the police officers in La Romaine, which is under the custody of the police department now.

The people around the communities of Fyzabad, after knowing about the case of kidnapping and robbery, got worried about the security and safety of the region and shared their opinions.

People said, “What is this happening? How can someone keep the self safe when friends are our enemies? How can this be stopped? Society is ruined. A person like this must not be left open. They need to be taken to the worst place for prisoners in the world.”

People also said, “ We need to be very careful about the money. This crime also happens due to money. Never take money from anyone random and pay it at a time. And if you got the money keep it safe and also your life.”

People are also hoping for the betterment of the family of the victim and are demanding justice. People want a quick resolution of the case to confirm the safety of the region.