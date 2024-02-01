Fro Fest 2024 to take place in Antigua

Know here about the Fro Fest 2024, the beauty festival that is going to take place in Antigua on 24th February 2024

Fro Fest 2024, the beauty festival is going to take place in Antigua on Saturday, 24th February 2024 at The Lot, Billy’s Friars Hill Road from 11 AM to 7 PM.

This year the Fro Fest will be hosting 70 vendors shops. Fashion parades, empowerment talks , competitions and the attendees can also chill at 2 lounges , sit and paint , listening to spoken word and live performances will be part of the fest.

The festival will be featuring natural hair influencers, beauty row , empowerment stages , marketplace, food court , entertainment, giveaways and a lot more.

Patrice Matin and Mario Connor are the hosts of the event. Riddim Master , Kaos , The Spaniard are going to entertain the audience with their performances. Ras Juba is going to give a live performance.

Yorie, Lauvin and Jayd are also going to be the part of social Squad and will be on the empowerment stage. The Natural Hair gang will have Dee’s Curve, Loaferette and Condacey. Andrew (Chef beard) , Sharife and Keijah will be at the Fellas Talk Panel.

The sponsors of the event are Stonewall Reloaded, Trade winds Hotel, Community First Co-orperative Credit Union ltd, Wadadli events services, Kennedy’s Club Ltd. The fashion show has been sponsored by The Dream Catcher Model Management.

The tickets for the fest are as follows:

Fro Fest Silver Tickets are available at $40

Fro Fest Silver Gold Tickets are available at $60 and has Fro Fest Gift bag included.

Fro Fest Platinum Tickets are sold out

Fro Fest Tickets are available at available at Annies Fashion, Townhouse Megastore, El Taco Loco, TicketingApp, Kellys Nail Care, Amyas Design or call 729-5010 for free delivery.

Fro frest is more than just a Natural beauty festival. Fro Fest is a place where men and women are loved, empowered and appreciated just as they are. Its representation for beauty of every shape , shade and size to be celebrated .

Fro fest is an educational yet fun and entertaining , all day festival created with a vision to see a yard filled with the natural hair community, engaging in empowerment talks , exposure to over 60 vendors and young upcoming individuals that would present and showcasing their talents , live entertainment , activities but most importantly just a pure, judgement free , exciting happy zone for women and men.