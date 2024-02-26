Fringe activities of Nevis Culturama 50 unveiled, read schedule

The fringe activities of the Nevis Culturama 50 and Homecoming celebration are all set to take place from July 5 to August 6, 2024.

The calendar of events featuring the Mango Festival, Restaurant Week, and Fruit Festival has been unveiled.

The activities will kick start on July 5 with the Nevis Mango Festival, showcasing the authentic taste of the mango on the island. The three-day festival will be held at different venues and run through July 7, 2024.

Ministry of Tourism Night Market will grace the artisan village on Saturday, July 6, 2024, as part of the fringe events of Culturama. Health Promotion, Adult Game Night- C50 Edition will be held on July 12, 2024, at 5 Tieses Bar.

St Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week Tasting Showcase will kick off in the preparation of the Nevis Culturama Festival at MGR Park. The event will be held on July 13, 2024, and the second event of the day will be Summer Escape.

Jr Socadon dubbed as Junior Soca Monarch Competition will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at the Cultural Village. Culturama Sunset Pre-J’ouvert Fitness Jam and Richards Promotions 5 in 1 Fete Morning After Edition will be held at the Cultural Village on July 19, 2024.

Culturama Games will be held at Nevis Athletics Stadium on July 21, 2024, and Ms Dainty Competition will be held on July 23, 2024. AMP Promotions and Empire Sports Club Aquatic Extravaganza will be held on July 26 and 27, 2024.

St Kitts vs Nevis Berridge/Howell Cricket Match 1 and Yubrenta’s Sunday Bruch will be held on July 28, 2024. Rythmz of the Arts Dance Ensemble- Nostal Gala will be held on July 31, 2024. The participants will get the chance to win entertainment C50 Bingo at the Cultural Village.

Homecoming Night will enhance the celebration of the Nevis Culturama Festival 2024 at Herbert’s Beach on July 31, 2024. The Department of Agriculture Fruit Festival will also celebrate the authentic cuisine of the Nevis on Friday, August 2, 2024, at MGR Park.

Culturama Soca Cruise will be held at Prince Devante on Sunday, August 4, 2024, as part of the Nevis Culturama Festival 2024. St Kitts vs Nevis Berridge/Howell Cricket on March 2 will be held at ET Willel Pak on the same day.

The last fringe event of the festival will be Herbert’s Beach Affair will be held on August 5, 2024, from 12 pm to 8 am. The venue for the event is Herbert’s Beach. The second event of the day will be Ms Caribbean Culture Queen Pageant at the Cultural Complex.