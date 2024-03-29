Four women gets extended bail in $60M Liguanea fraud case

Four accused women granted bail and ordered to appear in Court for the hearing on 17 September in Liguanea fraud case of 60 million dollars.

Jamaica: The four accused women were granted bail on Wednesday, 27 March, and ordered to appear in the Kingston and Saint Andrew Parish Court for the hearing on 17 September 2024, they were charged in the case of their involvement in a racket of multimillion-dollar fraud, around 60 million dollars, in the Liguanea branch of Sagicor Bank in October 2022.

The accused women are identified in the police report, as per which, a former vice-president of group marketing at Sagicor Bank, Alysia Moulton White, was involved in the Liguanea fraud case.

The other three suspected women of fraud are disclosed to be a personal banker named Malika McLeod, a client care officer named Tishan Samuels and a sister of Alysia Moulton White, named Tricia Moulton, who is a former branch manager of Sagicor Bank in Liguanea.

As per the reports, the women are accused of a conspiracy which was to defraud the US foreign currency, involving the accounts of six customers of Sagicor Bank. The fraud of more than sixty million dollars by the bank is said to have taken place in the time period from August to October 2022.

The fraud in the Liguanea branch of Sagicor Bank was reported to the police department, on which, the investigating team took the charge of the case. The proceedings led to the arrest of the four suspected women, who were taken into custody under the accusation of fraud.

The suspected women were presented in the court under the charges laid on them for committed offences, including larceny as a servant, making unauthorised withdrawals from accounts of customers, breaches of the Cyber Crimes Act, and conspiracy to defraud.

It is mentioned that during the court hearing, against the accusation laid on the suspected women, Rita Allen Brown, lawyer for the suspects, raised a point on the missing document related to the case and asked for an unposted account and the unique transaction reference number, which were not provided by the accuser side.

After hearing the arguments from both the sides, the master of the court decided to grant bail to the accused women for the time and scheduled the hearing of Liguanea fraud case for next date in September.