Four things that damage Child’s Brain Development

Children nowadays have been suffering from diseases such as depression, mental problems, and many others. Development at this age is necessary, and children should get proper measures for Child Brain Growth.

There are four things that damage a Child’s Brain Development:

UNDERSTIMULATING ENVIRONMENT

When a child’s brain doesn’t receive enough sensory or intellectual input to keep them engaged with their surroundings, we see issues with the growth of the brain including reduced attention span, lower brain volume, and lower intelligence quotient.

Children NEED to be held and spoken with. Give them chances to explore their environment, move their bodies, and be challenged (puzzles, games, building blocks).

OVERSTIMULATION

Screen time can impact children’s brains due to prolonged exposure to rapid image change during a critical period of brain development. The brain becomes wired to expect high levels of stimulation, which leads to issues around inattention.

LACK OF MOVEMENT

The brain stem (in charge of the body) requires sensory integration through a process called “exteroception”. Through varied sensory experiences, the brain begins to understand relationships with the outside world.

Growth and stimulation in the brain stem are needed to move on to the growth of the more complex regions of the brain. Movement and stimulation also keep stress hormones at bay so the brain can work on more important areas.

When people buy less, it allows children to seek more than material items.

Less clutter = Less stress

And it’s a lot easier to take care of a few things than a lot of things. When they have fewer things, it can help filter out the noise of the outside world and focus on the important things in their life.

Rescue LESS

When they rescue less, it allows their children to problem-solve more.

Children need time to learn from their mistakes. Let them fail, let them forget, let them fall. They need to learn to problem-solve from experience and understand how their actions impact others and themselves.

Schedule LESS

When they schedule less, it allows their children to rest. They need this for their bodies and minds. Without a break, they cannot reach their full potential and grow their brains.

Rest cannot be a luxury

Children need time at home-time spent with family. They need sleep, time to play, space to be bored, and to create.