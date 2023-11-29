Four teams advance to semi-final of Jones Group U14 Football

The four teams have advanced to the semi-final round of the Jones Group Limited U14 Secondary Football Competition

St Kitts and Nevis: The four teams have advanced to the semi-final round of the Jones Group Limited U14 Secondary Football Competition. The top 2 teams from Zone 1 and Zone 2 will play the match on Thursday at Warner Park Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts Department of Sport shared the standing of the final zonal matches, which has further helped in determining the teams for the semi-final matches. The ticket for entry into the tournament is $5.00, and the stage is gearing up for the final round.

Semi-Final 1:

The first match of the semi-final of the tournament will be held between Charlestown Secondary School and Saddlers Secondary School. The former team secured first place in the points standing of Zone 2, while the latter stood at the second position in the points table of Zone 1.

The match will be held at Warner Park at 4: 00 pm.

Semi-Final 2:

The second match of the semi-final of the tournament will be held between Basseterre High School and Charles E Mills at 5 pm a Warner Park. The former team secured the second position in the points table of Zone 2 of the tournament. Charles E Mills won the first position in the points table of Zone 1 of the tournament.

The winners of these two matches will pave the path to the final round of the Jones Group football tournament in St Kitts and Nevis.

Points Table of the tournament

Zone 1

Charles E Mills stood at the first position with 9 points. The team has won three matches and advanced to the semi-final round.

Saddlers Secondary secured the second position with 6 points. The team has won two matches and lost one. It has also advanced to the semi-final round.

Ginger and Secondary is in three positions with three points.

Washington Archibald stood in the fourth position.

Zone 2

Charlestown Secondary secured the first position in the points table with seven points.

Basseterre High stood at the second position in the points table with six points.

Cayon High stood at the third position with three points.

