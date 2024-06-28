Four swimmers from Antigua and Barbuda wins medals in CCAN Championship in Mexico

Four swimmers of Antigua and Barbuda have won medals in the recently concluded CCAN Championships in Mexico over the period June 17 to 23, 2024

Antigua and Barbuda: Four swimmers of Antigua and Barbuda have won medals in the recently concluded CCAN Championships in Mexico over the period June 17 to 23, 2024. The athletes have achieved personal best times, made it to the finals, and secured medals for the country on the global stage.

The first medal holder in the delegation of Antigua and Barbuda was Ellie Shaw who won the bronze medal in both the 50-metre and 100-metre women’s breaststroke events. Another athlete who have joined the winning league of the country was Jadon Wuilliez who won the gold medal in the 50-meter men’s breaststroke.

In addition, Wuilliez again excelled on the field of the swimming championship and won the bronze medal in the 100-metre event. With the performance, the delegation of Antigua and Barbuda achieved several successes at different rounds of the championship and secured a total of sixteen finalist slots.

Out of these slots, five secured a place in the A finals which included the top eight fastest, and eleven secured a place in the B finals which was the second tier.

Netizens have reacted to the performance of the Antiguan swimmers and congratulated them for their victories in different categories of the championship. Keziah Joseph has recorded best times in the 50 metres and 100 metres in the butterfly.

On the other hand, Mila Festini Coromer secured the best personal times in the 100 metres in freestyle, while Alessandro Bazzoni participated in the 100 metres and 200 metres freestyle and the 200 metres individual medley.

Jamie Tranter achieved his best personal time in the 50 metres backstroke and 200 metres freestyle. In addition to that, Jadon Wuilliez also set a personal best time in the 50 metres freestyle event.

However, the passage of tropical storm Alberto interrupted the flow of the CCAN Championship in Mexico, which has also led to changes in the format during the final two days to timed finals and the cancellation of the open water competition.