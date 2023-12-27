Four Seasons Resort to host Gala Dinner, New Year Party

Four Seasons Resort of Nevis is all set to host a “Gala Dinner” and the New Year Party from December 28, 2023, to January 1, 2024

Nevis: Four Seasons Resort of Nevis is all set to host a “Gala Dinner” and the New Year Party from December 28, 2023, to January 1, 2024, at Esqulina and Hamilton room and Limin Pool Lawn, respectively. The package for the parties will start from USD$450 ++ per person.

The Gala dinner will start at 6: 30 pm, while the New Year Party will be held from 9: 00 pm to 2: 00 pm. The patrons will have to make the reservation call to reserve their table in the resort.

Gala Dinner

The dinner will celebrate the authentic cuisine of St Kitts and Nevis, featuring tasty dishes in starters, main course and desert. It will provide the lively rhythms of the Caribbean seamlessly intertwining with the timeless traditions of the Mediterranean.

The guests will delight in a culinary journey highlighting the Mediterranean’s sun-soaked cuisine, from a seafood feast with lobster, shrimp and oysters to freshly carved Cinco Jotas Jagon Iberico.

Along with a soup and pasta station featuring truffle linguine and all the delectable sides, the menu of the resort for the Gala dinner will create an enchanting fusion that beckons the tourists to an extraordinary New Year’s Eve celebration.

New Year Party

The Four Seasons Resort of Nevis will host the party under the theme- “Tropic Like its Hot New Year’s Eve Party.” The resort will welcome the tourists at the dawn of the New Year in true Caribbean style. They will enjoy an unforgettable evening of elegance, entertainment and enchantment. This eve also promises an extraordinary experience that encapsulates the magic of the islands and the promise of new beginnings.

The entertainment will be given by Regal Band and Bellosound.

Four Seasons Resort of Nevis invited the tourists and said,” Embrace the holiday spirit right on cue. Celebrate the magic of the season with cherished moments, laughter and loved ones.”

St Kitts and Nevis is celebrating the holiday season with the staging of numerous festivals such as Christmas parties, Carnival and New Year Galas. The aim of these celebrate is to boost the tourism industry and promote the local products of the small businesses.

On the invitation of the resort, Netizens reacted positively and added that they had visited the resort earlier and loved the environment. One of the users added that he had arrived by sea and was welcomed like a friend in the Four Seasons Resort. Another user added that the environment of the resort is splendid and exciting.