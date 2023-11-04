Four Seasons Resort Nevis returns to full operation after devastating fire

Four Seasons Resort of Nevis has returned to full function after battling with devastating fire two nights ago

Nevis: Four Seasons Resort of Nevis has returned to full function after battling with devastating fire two nights ago. The announcement was made by Premier Mark Brantley, who lauded the efforts made by the resort.

He said that the Four Seasons Resort Nevis showcased the true story of resilience and strength. After such a devastating fire two nights ago, the Resort is already back to full function.

Besides this, it was outlined that the cause behind the fire was the malfunctioning piece of equipment. The resort is working on the equipment and relocating several parts for smooth functioning.

With the full support of the Resort, local authorities conducted an investigation of the recent fire at the Fitness Centre and Pro Shop at Four Seasons Resort Nevis and determined the cause was related to a malfunctioning piece of equipment.

The property engineering team, alongside external experts, is now reviewing mechanical and electrical equipment on the property as they look to further enhance already stringent engineering and maintenance policies and procedures.

Today, they expressed pleasure and announced that the Resort has been able to successfully relocate impacted fitness services. Beginning Saturday, November 4, Shore Fit, a new and re-branded fitness centre, will be conveniently located next to the Calypso Pool. As a result, the kids club will be temporarily relocated next to the Gift Shop.

Golf, tennis, pickleball and spa offerings are fully operational and available for guest enjoyment.

Four Seasons Resort Nevis would like to once again express its gratitude to their employees, guests, homeowners, partners, local officials and the Nevis community for their ongoing support. They look forward to welcoming everyone back to their beautiful Resort.”

Premier Mark Brantley said, ”Please like and share as we support Four Seasons and their employees! Truly a remarkable story.”

On the evening of Tuesday, October 31, 2023, there was a fire at the Pro Shop and Fitness Centre at Four Seasons Resort Nevis.

As per the resort,” The safety and well-being of our employees and guests is our top priority, and we are relieved to share that everyone is safe and unharmed.”

The local fire department and emergency services teams have taken immediate actions and efficient handling of the situation.