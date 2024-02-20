Four Seasons Resort Nevis nominated at World Travel Awards 2024

The Four Seasons Resort and Nevis Island have been nominated in several categories at the 31st World Travel Awards 2024.

Nevis: The Four Seasons Resort and Nevis Island have been nominated in several categories at the 31st World Travel Awards 2024. A total of six nominations featuring one for Nevis Island and another five for the resort have been recorded at the awards.

Nevis Island has been nominated for the title of Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination 2024 at the World Travel Awards. The island nation is known for its peaceful environment and mesmerizing beauty, making it bask in the spotlight in the award categories.

In addition to that, the Four Seasons Resort Nevis, West Indies has garnered multiple nominations in various categories including Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Island Resort 2024, Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Honeymoon Resort 2024, Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Resort 2024, Caribbean’s Most Romantic Resort 2024 and Caribbean’s Leading Beach Resort 2024.

The resort is quite popular among tourists across the globe due to its special greetings and hospitality level. With its unparalleled luxury and sophistication, the resort has secured the place among the tourists for its testament to the highest standard of warmth and offerings.

Besides this, St Kitts Island has also received four nominations at the World Travel Awards 2024 in different categories. Dr Denzil Douglas- Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis shared the information and stated that the nominations for the island nation marked its presence among the tourists at a greater level.

St Kitts has been nominated in the categories such as:

Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board — St Kitts Tourism Authority

Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination 2024 — St Kitts

Caribbean’s Leading Cultural Destination 2024 — St Kitts

Caribbean’s Leading Dive Destination 2024 — St Kitts

Notably, Nevis had also received the nomination in the World Travel Awards in the category of the Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination last year. Multiple nominations have also been placed for the Four Seasons Resort Nevis last year.

The resort was nominated in the categories such as

Caribbean’s Leading Beach Resort 2023

Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Honeymoon Resort 2023

Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Island Resort 2023

Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Resort 2023

Caribbean’s Most Romantic Resort 2023

St Kitts & Nevis’s Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 2023

St Kitts & Nevis’s Leading Resort 2023

In addition to that, St Kitts also received nominations in four categories last year in the World Travel Awards. The categories included Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination 2023, Caribbean’s Leading Cultural Destination 2023, Caribbean’s Leading Dive Destination 2023, and Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board 2023.

St Kitts was also named the Caribbean’s leading Dive Destination by World Travel Awards last year. The country had bagged the award for the second time in a year in 2023.