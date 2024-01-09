Four qualify to represent Antigua and Barbuda at CARIFTA Games 2024

The name of the first four qualifiers of Antigua and Barbuda for the 51st CARIFTA Games has been unveiled.

Antigua and Barbuda: The name of the first four qualifiers of Antigua and Barbuda for the 51st CARIFTA Games has been unveiled. The games will be held at Kirani James Athletic Stadium from March 30 to April 1, 2024.

The four athletes will participate in different games at the tournament and represent Antigua and Barbuda. The first on the list is Maliek Francis, who is from Wings Sports Club and Antigua Grammar School. He also participated in last year’s CARIFTA games and secured the silver medal for the country in Javelin.

Besides this, he is also a NACAC U18 gold medalist, and his throw of 57.70m was well above the U17 boys’ qualifying standard of 54 metres.

The second qualifier is Debutant Zonique Charles, who is a student of Edu Sports and Sir Novelle Richards Academy. She will participate in the U17 girl’s javelin throw as she throws the javelin beyond the 35 meters, which is the qualifying standard. Notably, 13-year-old Charles will be the youngest thrower to qualify for the annual Junior games.

Another 13-year-old, Tyra Fenton, will also participate in the CARIFTA in two events. She is a student of Roots Athletics and St. Anthony’s Secondary School and qualified under the 24.80 qualifying standard. She has competed in the U15 Girls 400m and finished in a time of 56.98 seconds.

The fourth qualifier is Geolyna Dowdye, who is from Roots Athletics and Princess Margaret School. She will participate in the U20 Girls 100m with an 11.75 qualification mark.

Grenada is all set to host the CARIFTA Games for the third time in March 2024, as the meet was last held in the nation in 2016. During the voting, the country won against Trinidad and Tobago with the votes of 16-4.

The 50th edition of the CARIFTA Games was held in the Bahamas at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium on April 7, 2023, under the theme- “Come Gold With Us”. Around 28 countries from around the region have participated in the tournament.

Last year, the team of Antigua and Barbuda finished the games with two medals, including one gold and one silver. The gold one was secured by Gerilin Barnes, who was from Long Jump U17 Girls, and the other one was Maliek Francis, who participated in Javelin U17 Boys.

2024 CARIFTA Games qualification standards

This year, the athletes will have to qualify for two standards to participate in the games. Athletes who are qualifying for the A standard will ultimately be quartered a spot on the team. On the other hand, the athletes making the B standard will be given consideration for being on the team.