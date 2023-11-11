Four qualifies for Dominica Parish T10 Cricket Festival

St Andrew, St Paul, St Patrick and St George have qualified for the semi-finals of the 2023 Independence Parish T10 Cricket Festival.

Four teams secured the first four positions in the point standings of the preliminary stage.

Defending champion, the St. Andrew team expressed pleasure and said that their athletes showcased good performance. The Semi-finals will take place on Saturday, November 11th, at Benjamin’s Park and the Londonderry playing field.

Two teams have been selected from each zone for the semi-final round of the Cricket Festival.

The schedule of the Semi-Final of the Independence Parish T10 Cricket Festival

The first semi-final will be held between St Paul and St Patrick. The match was held at Benjamin’s Park.

The second semi-final will be held between St.Andrew and St.George. The match was held at Londonderry.

The matches of the Semi-final round started at 2:30 pm. The final will be played on Sunday, 19th November.

The matches of the semi-final round will determine the teams for the final round of the Independence Parish T10 Cricket Festival.

Independence Parish T10 Cricket Festival

The Independence Parish T10 Cricket Festival was started on October 7, 2023. The matches of the tournament were held in the zones (Zone A and Zone B).

From Zone A, St Andrew, St Paul, St John, and St Joseph played the matches in the Independence Parish T10 Cricket Festival.

From Zone B, St Patrick, St George, St Luke, St David and St Mark played the matches of the preliminary stage of the 2023 Independence Parish T10 Cricket Festival.

Standing from Zone A

St Andrew Parish has played three matches and secured victory in three of them. The total points of the team were 112. The team has remained in first place throughout the tournament.

St Paul Parish stood on the second position with two victories. The team played three matches and lost one match. The total points of the team were 8.

St John Parish secured the first position with four points. The team played three matches and secured victory in one of them. The team lost two matches.

St Joseph is on the fourth position with three losses.

Standing from Zone B

St Patrick Parish secured the first position with 14 points. The team advanced to the semi-final round with three victories.

St George Parish stood on the second position with eight points. The team played four matches and secured victory in two of them.

St Luke secured the third position with eight points. The team played four matches and secured victory in two of them.

St David Parish is on the fourth position.

St Mark Parish is on the fifth position with four points.

