Four Pillars lifts trophy of 2023 Barbados Football National Youth Cup U17

Barbados: Four Pillars lifted the trophy of the 2023 Barbados Football Association National Youth Cup Under-17. The team defeated Paradise Club with a score of 3-0 to claim their first victory in that division.

Kobe Burgess’ opening strike in the 21st minute, followed by two second-half goals by Rivaldo Massiah in the 49th and 78th minutes, sealed the victory for the Four Pillars team.

Messiah was named ‘Most Outstanding Player’ for the Under-17 division, he also won the award for ‘Most Goals’. Jireh Malcolm of Paradise was named ‘Top Goalkeeper’, Donte Gill also of Paradise was named ‘Best Midfielder’, and Zachari Yarde of Four Pillars took home the ‘Best Defender’ award.

Besides this, St Leonard’s Boys’ School also won the Barbados Secondary Schools Football League One championship when they defeated Alexandra School 3-0 on the final day of competition earlier this month.

St. Leonard’s finished the competition with 24 points, barely edging out of The Lodge School, which ended with 23 points, and the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology, which was in third position with 22 points.

The Barbados Community College were fourth with 16 points, ahead of Combermere, who also had 16 points but had an inferior goal difference. Queen’s College, Coleridge & Parry and Alexandra completed the top eight with 15, 13 and 12 points, respectively.

The bottom three teams were the Alleyne School, Deighton Griffith Secondary and the Barbados Vocational Training Board (BVTB), who ended with 11, three and zero points, respectively.

Barbados hosted the Nationa Youth Cup Under-17 Championship to enhance the sporting skills of the athletes of the country. Several teams and schools have participated in the championship and compete against each other.

The championship served as the platform to enhance the football skills of the athletes and make them ready for several international events.

The students were successful when they paired and played in several championships.