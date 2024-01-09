Four injured in Scarborough shooting, suspect arrested

Four got injured in a shooting in Scarborough on Saturday, 6 January. Police arrested the suspect involved in shooting.

Trinidad and Tobago: Four individuals got injured in a shooting in Scarborough, a town on the southern coast of Tobago, on the evening of Saturday, 6 January, around 7:26 pm. Police arrested the suspect involved in the shooting.

The victims of the shooting are identified as a 28-year-old man named Nkosi Noray, who lives at Windward Road in John Dial; a 69-year-old man named Sooklal Bagarloo, who is a retiree and lives at Bhodoo Street in Tunapuna.

The other two victims are identified as a 42-year-old man named Reynold Alleyne and a 43-year-old man named Walda Andrews, both live in Scarborough.

As per the reports, on the evening of Saturday, victims were enjoying themselves together on the opposite side of the Scarborough Port when the shooting happened.

It is said a man approached them in black Muslim attire. The man was armed with a firearm, and he unexpectedly started shooting at the victims.

The group, after getting attacked suddenly, started running to save their lives and scattered. Anyhow, victims were able to save their lives from the shooting but suffered multiple gunshot injuries.

The suspect immediately fled from the place after shooting at the victims.

Straight after, the police department was informed about the incident of the shooting in response to which officers from the local police station took charge and went to the shooting place.

A team of officers including Inspector Mitchell, Supt. Joseph, Supt. Kirk with Senior Supt. Jackman visited the shooting scene.

After visiting the crime scene, officers confirmed the report and took control of the area for early investigation.

On the shooting site, police officers found the victims bleeding from the wounds of gunshots and were immediately transferred to the Scarborough General Hospital for medical attention. It is said the victims are out of the danger.

The police department conducted the inquiries, which led the investigation in the right direction, and officers arrested the man involved in the shooting.

The identity of the suspect is still not disclosed to the public, and the reason behind the shooting is still unknown.

The people in the communities are worried after hearing about the shooting incident as the panic about the region of Tobago is also becoming the target of constant crime like Trinidad.

People are raising questions about the efforts of the police department to maintain the security and safety of the region.

On the other hand, people are also praising the efforts of the police department, which arrested the culprit with immediate effect.

People are hoping for the betterment of the victims and their families and demanding justice. Everybody is looking for updates on the case and wants more clarity about what is happening in the investigation.