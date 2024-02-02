Four athletes to represent Saint Lucia in 2024 World Aquatic Champs

Four athletes is all set to represent Saint Lucia in the 2024 World Aquatic Championship. The championship will be held in Doha, Qatar.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Four athletes are all set to represent Saint Lucia in the 2024 World Aquatic Championship. The championship will be held in Doha, Qatar.

The competition includes preliminary heats, semifinals, and finals and will take place from February 11 to February 18. This is the first time the World Championships will be held in the Middle East.

The athletes are Naekeisha Louis, Tristan Dorville, Mikaili Charlemagne, and Jayhan Odlum-Smith. They will compete in various events during the championship. Head coach Abbie Pultie will supervise the team, which will be managed by Eddie Hazell. The team is expected to leave for Doha on February 7.

The Ministry of Youth Development and Sports wishes the team the best of luck.

The 2024 World Aquatics Championships, the 21st edition of the World Aquatics Championships, will be held in Doha, Qatar, from 2 to 18 February 2024. Building on its rich history of successfully hosting major international sporting events, Doha is gearing up to host the prestigious World Aquatics Championship in 2024.

From February 2nd to 18th, the world’s top aquatic athletes will compete in the Qatari capital across various water sports disciplines.

It is a premier global sports event held biennially that brings the pinnacle of aquatic excellence. Doha is set to host the 2024 edition, building on its successful history of organizing various World Aquatics events.

The competitions will take place from February 2nd to 18th, 2024, bringing together around 2,600 elite athletes from 190 nations. The primary venues for the championship are the Aspire Dome, Hamad Aquatic Centre, and the Old Doha Port, chosen for their technical suitability, past experience in hosting major international events, and their ability to create an unforgettable experience for both participants and spectators alike.

Netizens reacted to the news and said that they have full faith in the four athletes who will represent Saint Lucia on a big stage.