Four armed bandits rob Guyanese family, invades home

Guyana: Four armed bandits robbed the Rose Hall Town family by invading their home and escaped with cash and other valuables on Thursday night.

61-year-old Rashad Singh, who is originally from 60 ‘C’ Charpol Street, Rose Hall Town, Berbice, and resides overseas, came to Guyana on Sunday, January 28th, 2024, to spend five days with his relatives.

On Thursday, February 1st, around 21:30 hours, Singh and his relatives were congregating under his house when four men barged into the yard. Two of the men were armed with handguns, and one had a cutlass, while another was armed with a knife.

Singh’s niece, Oumawattie Khulduith, who lives at the house with her, Ryan Rupert, and their three children, told reporters that she was on the upper floor of the building when she noticed the thieves entering the premises from the neighbour’s yard. She said thereafter that she quickly informed her relatives who were on the lower level of the edifice.

According to Oumawattie, the robbers took her to the upper floor of the house and demanded information about the foreigner’s room. ” And if you don’t give us the all the gold and money we gon kill you here,” she related.

Oumawattie stated that her children were hiding in a room on the upper flat of the house.” So meh second son come out from the room and see that them get a gun towards me and the other one get a sword knife on meh neck. So the lil bai telling them ‘how alyuh nah do meh mommy nothing, ayuh nah beat she, ayuh nah kill she’…so he was crying and begging them, not to do me anything. And me tell them children to go back in the room,” the distraught woman disclosed.

The tragic incident was reported to the Rose Hall Town Police Outpost.

Thankfully, no one was injured. ” I was so scared for everybody’s life. We thank god that nothing nah wrong to nobody…the children them, that we thank god for. Is only a week now I buy my phone. Everything is gone. We hoping for justice. Let the police them do their job. First time I had a gun in my head and a knife to my throat,” Oumawattie declared.

Investigations are ongoing