Four advance to finals of Taste of Wadadli Junior Chef Cook-Off Competition

Antigua and Barbuda: The finals of the Taste of Wadadli Junior Chef Cook-Off Competition is all set to take place on December 4, 2023. Four Junior Chefs have advanced to the final round scheduled to be held at Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute from 3: 00 pm to 7: 00 pm.

The competition is culinary, as the anticipation has become intense to determine who will reign as the Top Junior Chef. Four finalists will showcase the true cuisine heritage of Antigua and Barbuda, enhancing the experience of eaters.

The four finalists for the Junior Chefs Cooking Off Competition are:

St Joseph’s Academy

The first finalist of the competition was St Joseph’s Academy. The junior chef of the team is Azarie Camp who is mentored by Chef Eustace Cabral, Sous Chef, Jumby Bay Island Resort and Teacher: Chanda Joseph.

Sir McChesney George Secondary School

The second finalist is Sir McChesney George Secondary School. The junior chef of the team is Chef Gregoryann Thomas, who is mentored by Chef Aldis Beazer, Executive Chef Barbuda Belle and Teacher Jahmeel Greaux.

Antigua Seventh-day Adventist School

The junior chef of the third finalist is Chef Janiya Murphy, who is mentored by Chef Maureen St Jean, Executive Sous Chef, COCOS Hotel Antigua and Teacher Nicola Reefe Babb.

Antigua State College

The junior chef of the fourth finalist is Ashauny Rattary, who is mentored by Chef Michael Harrison, Executive Chef, Blue Waters Resort- Antigua; the Teacher was Nadia Smith.

Each Junior Chef will present a local entrée with Fungi taking centre stage. The surprise secret ingredient will be announced on the day of the competition.

As per the guidelines of the competition, the winning school will be able to secure the EC$10,000 as the prize money. The award will help them to boot their Home Economic facilities. It will also make the winning students represent Team Antigua and Barbuda at the prestigious Taste of Caribbean event in Miami in 2024.

