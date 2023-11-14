Forty-five graduates from St Kitts and Nevis conferred with degrees

Forty-five graduates from St. Kitts and Nevis of the UWI Global Campus were conferred with their degrees during a Graduation Ceremony on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at St. Kitts Marriott Resort

The recognition ceremony for 2023 graduates of the University of West Indies Global Campus St. Kitts and Nevis was held in the St. Kitts Marriott Resort at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Caribbean.

The ceremony was held under the auspices of Her Excellency the Governor-General, Dame Marcella Liburd GCMG, JP.

Prime minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Denzil Llewellyn Douglas also congratulated the 2023 graduates of The UWI Global Campus St. Kitts and Nevis. He delightfully appreciated the graduates for their hardwork, dedication and perseverance.

The details graduates are:

Chandravatia Muniram: Bachelor of Science (social science)

Udorna Liburd: Bachelor of Science (social sciences)- first class honours

Kashanda Liddie: Bachelor of Science (social science)

Callisa Wigley: Bachelor of Science (social science) – first class honours

Novellene Webbe: Bachelor of Science (social science)

Idona Browne: Bachelor of Science (social science) – first class honours

Hardai Beephat: Bachelor of Science (social science)

Ruth Bedford: Bachelor of Education -first class honours

Richard Galloway: Bachelor of Education- first class honours

Joycelyn Thomas: post graduate diploma – management studies

Claudelle Gumbs: Master of Science – management studies

Brencia Skeete: Master of Science – management studies

Tonya Kelly: Master of Science -management studies (human resource management)

Nyamekye Powell: Master of Science – management studies (distinction)

Latoya Davis: Master of Science – management studies

Shenel Byron-Cassius: Bachelor of Education -first class honours

Daryl Rawlins: Master of Science- management studies (hr management) distinction

Nicole Johnson: Master of Science- management studies (management information system)

Clayticia Daniel: Master of Science- management studies (project management) distinction

Saskia Browne: Bachelor of Science (social science) first class honours.

Kenisher Dubuisson: Bachelor of Science (social sciences) first class honours.

Ddlen Griffin: Bachelor of Science (social sciences) first class honours

De-syl Hamilton: Bachelor of Science (social sciences) first class honours

Kyle Liburd: Bachelor of Science (social science)

Aparicia George: Bachelor of Science (social science)

Sueann Collins: Bachelor of Science (social science) first class honours

Sylvia Dore: Bachelor of Science (social science)

Carol Griffin: Bachelor of Science (social sciences) first class honours

Kharisa Simon: Bachelor of Science (social science)

Mikhalia Stephens: Bachelor of Science (social science)

Denver Rawlins: Bachelor of Science (social science)

Craig Phillip: Bachelor of Science (social science)

Clivette Nias: Bachelor of Science (social science)

Charnelle Mc Master: Bachelor of Science (social sciences) first class honours

Janielle Webster: Bachelor of Science (social sciences)

Shulan Bass: Bachelor of Science (social science)