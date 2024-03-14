Former Suriname President Bouterse placed on INTERPOL’s Red Notice List

Desi Bouterse, the former President of Suriname has been included in INTERPOL’s Red Notice List, having been convicted on a murder charge three months ago.

Desi Bouterse, the former President of Suriname has been included in INTERPOL’s Red Notice List, having been convicted on a murder charge three months ago. Bouterse has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, in a sensational case which has caught the attention of the entire region.

The INTERPOL Red Notice List mentions Desi Bouterse’s name and also includes his age, photograph and a description of his appearance. On the 17th of January, Surinamese Police issued a warrant for the arrest of the convicted Former President of the nation.

Despite his arrest, the Red Notice issued against Desi Bouterse by INTERPOL acts as a notification from the International Police to law enforcement agencies worldwide, asking them to locate and detain an individual, while extradition procedures are pursued. The provision also extends to surrender or any such legal action, as deemed fit by the relevant authorities.

This procedure depends on arrest warrants or court orders issued by the judiciary of the requesting nation.

In the case of Desi Bouterse, he remains at large after failing to appear at the Santo Boma Prison for a scheduled appointment in January, which prompted the authorities to question his intentions and initiate procedures to locate and subsequently detain him if necessary.

When Bouterse failed to report for a second appointment, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) sprang into action and announced in January that an international arrest warrant was being issued in the Former President’s name.

Bouterse had appealed his conviction, which was handed out in August, 2021 and was not present when the Court of Justice issued its ruling on the matter in December, 2023.

The initial military court ruling of a 20-year-jail term was upheld by the Court Martial of Suriname after a lengthy trial which took several years to come to a conclusion.

Bouterse and the 23 co-defendants in this case were forced to appear in a military court back in 2017 after their appeal to bring the trial to a stop was shunned by the Court of Justice. The group, which included both civilians and military officers, was charged with the murders of 15 individuals, including journalists, military officers, union leaders, lawyers, businessmen and university lecturers.

The incident occurred on the 8th of December, 1982 and the prosecution has claimed that the men were arrested on the night of the 7th or 8th of December, before being taken to Fort Zeelandia, after which they were transferred to headquarters of the Surinamese National Army.

It is said that the men were then tortured and executed in a barbaric fashion, which was one of the most shocking and disconcerting parts of the incident. Three other individuals who were also convicted for this crime, namely Ernst Gefferie, (81), Stephanus Dendoe (68) and Benny Brondenstein (68), arrived at prison in accordance with the orders issued against them. Each of them is slated to serve 15 years in prison.

On Tuesday night, the OM made an official announcement that it would be enlisting the help of INTERPOL to track down Bouterse and Dijksteel so that they can be brought in to serve their sentences.

Any individual with information regarding the two, which can lead to their capture, has been advised to inform the Military Police Criminal Investigation Department. Surinamese Police has initiated a manhunt for both, while the opposition, which is led by the Former President, has repeatedly sold the narrative that the trial and conviction were politically motivated and were pursued at the behest of the Netherlands.