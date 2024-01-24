Former minister Darroux charged under Firearms Act in Dominica

Former minister Dr Kenneth Darroux charged under Firearms Act in Dominica, for which he appeared in court on Tuesday, 23 January.

Dominica: Dr Kenneth Darroux, a former minister in the government, was arrested by the police and charged under the Firearms Act in Dominica, for which he appeared in the court on Tuesday, 23 January, around 4:30 pm.

As per the reports, Darroux was charged for importing gun accessories without having a license and required permission, which is necessary under the Firearms Act. He was taken for an appearance in court under the same charges in an unmarked police vehicle.

In court, Dr Kenneth Darroux was defended by the lawyers Lennox Lawrence and Jodi Luke, whereas on the other side, Sherma Dalrymple, Director of Public Prosecutions, was representing the state.

On the date for the proceedings, Kenneth Darroux, with his lawyers, involved officers, the Director of Public Prosecutions and the clerk of court, made an appearance in front of Magistrate Michael Laudat in the chambers.

Media members of Dominica and people who were waiting outside to collect the updates on the Darroux firearm case were told to leave the place nearly five minutes after the proceeding started as the issue was dealt with.

It is being said that the former minister of Dominica, Kenneth Darroux, allegedly granted bail by the magistrate in the firearm case for thirty thousand East Caribbean dollars with a reappearance in court on Wednesday, 24 January.

If Darroux is found guilty of the charges laid on him under the Firearm Act of Dominica, he could be punished with ten years long imprisonment with a fine of fifteen thousand East Caribbean dollars.

People of the communities around Dominica are sharing their opinions on the firearm case of former minister Kenneth Darroux.

People are saying, “Just thinking. If he has a license to purchase accessories, short of a declaration 2 b made, how can he now not have the rights to retain it? and isn’t customs the point of declaration?”

People also said, “What more can we expect from anyone else if the ministers who needed to be more responsible are committing such crimes? Maybe he is under custody, but still, this shows how much we need to improve. We need more responsible candidates to run the nation.”

Dr Kenneth Darroux held the position of Foreign Affairs Minister of Dominica in the government of Roosevelt Skerrit until the general elections of December 2022.