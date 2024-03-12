Forest Week Dominica 2024 set to return with lineup of weekly events

The Forest Week Dominica 2024 is all set to return with a week of activities and events from March 18 to 22, 2024.

Roseau, Dominica: The Forest Week Dominica 2024 is all set to return with a week of activities and events from March 18 to 22, 2024. The Ministry of Environment, Rural Modernisation, and Kalinago Upliftment shared the calendar and announced that the celebration will take place in observance of the International Day of Forests 2024.

The festival will kick off with the launching of the exhibition for Forest Week 2024 at the Botanic Gardens from 10:00 am to 12:00 am on March 18, 2024. The exhibition will showcase the importance of forests and plants for the well-being of human lives.

River Clean-up and Tree Planting will also be part of the festival which will be held on March 20, 2024, at La Ronde River and West Coast. The event will start at 9:00 am, aiming to strengthen the potential of the natural resources of Dominica.

The volunteers are invited to run the clean-up drive for the rivers at different sites in Dominica, aiming to enhance sustainability and eco-tourism practices. Besides this, Tree Planting will enhance the essence of the country as being the “Nature Isle of the Caribbean.”

The third event of the week will be the Multistakeholder Roundtable on Forestry Management which will take place on March 21, 2024, at 9:00 am. The event will be held at Dominica State House, aiming to encourage people about the conservation of natural resources.

The last event of the week will be the closing and award ceremony which will take place at Cabrits National Park on March 22, 2024, at 10: 00 am. The ceremony will honour the people who made a contribution towards the conservation of nature.

The agenda of Forest Week is to enhance local awareness about Dominica’s forests and protected areas. It also seeks to strengthen cross-sectoral collaboration with local stakeholders and international partners in biodiversity conservation and natural resource management.

Through these activities, the government of Dominica also aims to promote and protect its heritage sites and Morne Trois Piton National Park.

Dominica is known as the “Nature Isle of the Caribbean” due to its lush green rainforests, more than 365 rivers, and the world’s second-largest boiling lake. Natural resources are being promoted and protected as these are also the tourism-driven factors for the country.

In order to protect these resources, Dominica started the eco-tourism drive to enhance responsible tourism so that the natural assets of the country could be protected. Forest week is one of their initiatives to enhance their steps towards the sustainable growth and natural assets of the country.