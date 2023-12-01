Football League Final: Tyrell Williams to clash with Irishtown Primary

Tyrell Williams Primary and Irishtown Primary School advanced to the final round of the St Kitts-Nevis Anguilla National Bank Primary School Football League

St Kitts and Nevis: Tyrell Williams Primary and Irishtown Primary School advanced to the final round of the St Kitts-Nevis Anguilla National Bank Primary School Football League. The final match will be held on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Both the teams secured victory in the semi-final matches on Thursday.

Notably, four teams have made up to the semi-final round due to their top rankings in the points table of the St Kitts-Nevis Anguilla National Bank Primary School Football League. The matches between these teams gave the two finalists for the tournament.

Match 1:

The first match of the semi-final round was held between Tyrell Williams Primary and Dieppe Bay Primary. The latter secured victory in the match with 1-0. Jahmarri Lewis scored the winning goal for the team.

Angostura Chill Player of the Match was given to Marcus Warner from Dieppe Bay Primary.

Match 2:

In the second match of the semi-final round, the Beach Allen Primary and Irishtown Primary played for the final round of the tournament. The Irishtown Primary emerged victorious with a 3-2 win. Annel Archibald nets two goals, and Stiward Castro adds one for Irishtown. Alijah Mitcham and Ianjay Blake shine for Beach Allen Primary.

Angostura Chill Player of the Match was given to Annel Archibald.

Notably, the match for the third and fourth place will be held on December 5, 2023. The match will be held between Dieppe Bay Primary and Beach Allen Primary. The match will be held for the bronze medal.

The finals will take place at 6: 15 pm with the ultimate showdown for the championship title. The road to victory runs through the field as to who will emerge victorious. The match will determine the spot in the finals. The matches will be a perfect showdown of skill, teamwork and pure passion.

The entry fee for children 12 and under will be free. The admission for people over 12 will be $5.00. The match will be held at Warner Park.

