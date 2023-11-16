Football League: Dominica Grammar School wins U17 match

Kerjuan Harris, Dwight Walsh, Carlique Prevost, Micah Ettiene and Kwante JnoBaptiste scored one goal each for DGS

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica Grammar School defeated the Goodwill Secondary School in the match of the U15 Division of the Sports Division Football Competition. The match was held on Wednesday and ended up with the scores of 6 goals to nil.

At Stock Farm, the athletes from Grammar School have shown great performance. Kerjuan Harris, Dwight Walsh, Carlique Prevost, Micah Ettiene and Kwante JnoBaptiste scored one goal each for DGS and an own goal by a GSS player completed the scoring.

The second match of the day was held at Newtown between Saint Mary’s Academy and Castle Bruce Secondary School. The former secured victory in the match by 4 goals to 2 and maintain their 100% record in the U17 Division.

Shermal Elvon John scored a Hattrick (3 goals) and Jervonni Dagallerie 1 for SMA. On the other hand, DeAndre Francis and Turrie Christmas scored 1 goal each for CBSS.

Over at Portsmouth, Portsmouth Secondary School edged out the Isaiah Thomas Secondary School by 3 goals to 2. Scoring for PSS Je’dyan Lockhart 2 goals and Marlick Daniel 1. The match was held for the category of Under 17. Terkwante Woodman scored both goals for ITSS.

Earlier, Five games were also played in the Sports Division Secondary Schools Football Competition on Monday 23th November 2023.

At Newtown in the U17 Division, the Goodwill Secondary School defeated the ORION Academy 15 goals to nil.

Scoring for GSS were Josimar Gustave 6 goals, Makai Jnobaptiste 3 and 1 goal each for Diamond Dominique, Aden Durand, Owen Greenaway, D’Andre Peltier, Tyler Theophille and Jose Nelson.

In the doubleheader in Dublanc in the U15 Division Saint Mary’s Academy defeated the Isaiah Thomas Secondary School by 3 goals to 1.

Lemarie Frederick, J’swani Blaize and Eion Oscar scored one goal each SMA. On the other hand, Francisco Cleophat scored for ITSS.

In the U20 Division AcademiX won over the Isaiah Thomas Secondary School by 3 goals to 1.

Evenslo Estivein scored the lone ITSS goal. Scoring for AcademiX were Antwan Larocque 2 goals and Berius Marie 1.

Over at Benjamins Park in another double header, in the U15 Division the Portsmouth Secondary School defeated the North East Comprehensive School by 6 goals to nil. Scoring for PSS Kessin Bethelmie 4 goals with

Sherquan Brumant and Jonathan George getting 1 goal each.

The match in the U20 Division ended prematurely in the second half due to an unfortunate leg injury to a North East Comprehensive School player. Portsmouth Secondary School was leading 3 goals to 1 at time.

