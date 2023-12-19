Flash flood watch in effect for St Vincent and the Grenadines

A flash flood watch has been issued for St Vincent and the Grenadines due to unstable conditions and chances of moderate to heavy showers

St Vincent: A flash flood watch has been issued for St Vincent and the Grenadines due to unstable conditions and chances of moderate to heavy showers. The watch will remain valid until 12:00, Tuesday (December 19, 2023).

According to the Meteorological Service, periods of light rain, occasional gusty winds and isolated thunderstorms will persist across St Vincent and the Grenadines. Rainfall totals in excess of two inches have already been recorded at various weather stations across the island.

Along with that, the department has also received several reports of flooding and landslides in various communities. It suggested that additional accumulation of 50 to 75 mm with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas is possible within the watch period.

Due to the already saturated nature of the soils, the Flash Flood Watch has been issued. The chance of favourable conditions with the possibility of flooding during the watch period. The authorities added that the residents and motorists in areas are asked to remain cautious as the flooding and landslides would occur.

Further, pockets of moderate to heavy showers will move across St Vincent and the Grenadines overnight. Similar weather conditions are expected this morning. Roads are covered with water with the presence of debris.

The Met Department added that the flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant. The trough system is affecting the island and is expected to generate occasional heavy showers from morning to overnight.

Due to the inclement weather, several events of Christmas have been cancelled and postponed.

Caribbean Weather

The weather around the Caribbean is generally cloudy, and the chances of light to heavy rainfall are expected. Besides this, the period of rain and isolated thunderstorms are anticipated in some parts of the region.

Seas are moderate but may become moderate to rough from Saturday as occasional strong winds agitate ocean surface.

A favourable upper level atmosphere will support cloudy skies, showers of varying intensities and possible isolated thunderstorms across the Caribbean for the remainder of Saturday