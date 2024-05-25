Fixtures for T10 Cricket Blast 2024 announces, know matches

The fixture for the Chief Secretary’s BAGO T10 Cricket Blast 2024 has been unveiled as the tournament is all set to kickstart on June 1, 2024.

Tobago: The fixture for the Chief Secretary’s BAGO T10 Cricket Blast 2024 has been unveiled as the tournament is all set to kickstart on June 1, 2024. The tournament will be held in six rounds, featuring matches between different teams.

Every round will host two matches between four teams and the first match will start at 5: 00 pm and the second will start at 7: 00 pm. As per round 1, the first match will be held between Fort King George Gunners and Bucco Reef Divers and the second match will be held between Little Tobago Islanders and Rainforest Rangers.

In the second round, the first match will take place between Little Tobago Islanders and Fort King George Gunners and the second match will be held between Rainforest Rangers and Bucco Reef Divers. The matches of the second round will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

The third round will start on June 3, 2024, with the matches between Fort King George Gunners and Rainforest Rangers and the second match between Little Tobago Islanders and Buccoo Reef Divers. The round fourth will be held on June 4, 2024 at CYD Gray Roxborough as the first match will be held between Little Tobago Islanders and Rainforest Rangers.

The second match will be held between Buccoo Reef Divers and Fort King George Gunners. The fifth round will be held on June 5, 2024 at CYD Gray Roxborough as the first match will take place between Rainforest Rangers and Buccco Reef Divers and the second match will be held between Little Tobago Islanders and Fort King George Gunners.

The round sixth will be held on June 6, 2024 as the matches will be held between Bucco Reef Divers and Little Tobago Islanders and Rainforest Rangers and Fort King George Gunners.

The first eliminator game will be held on Friday, June 7, 2024 between the teams which will be placed on second and third place. The exhibition game will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2024 and the finals will be held on June 8, 2024 between the team of winner eliminator and the team which placed at the first place in the preliminary round.