Five women in Tunapuna becomes victim of fatal shooting

Trinidad and Tobago: A group of five women became the victims of a fatal shooting around 7 pm at Railway Road near Tunapuna Public Market in Tunapuna, a town in Trinidad, on Wednesday, 3 January. Among the victims, two lost their lives in the shooting, and another three women got injured in the attack.

The victims of the shooting who lost their lives are identified as 23-year-old Mickiel Voisin, who lived at Bagatelle Road in San Juan and 24-year-old Alias Slimy, who lived at Maingot Road in Tunapuna.

The other three victims who got injured in the shooting are identified with the names of 22-year-old Nathaniel Gajadhar, who lived at St John Road in St Augustine, 34-year-old Kevon Alexander, who lived at Freeman Road in St Augustine and 22-year-old Kristen Hosein.

As per the reports, around 7 pm, a group of five women was liming at Railway Road when, unexpectedly, a brown-coloured Nissan Sylphy travelling east along the PBR stopped near the Tunapuna Public Market.

In the vehicle, there were four masked men who were armed with guns who suddenly came out of the car and started shooting at the victims with a clear intention to kill them.

It is said that the killers used the Priority Bus Route to surprise the victims on Wednesday night. The unknown assailants immediately left the place after a fatal shooting attack.

The police department reported the incident right after the shooting, in response to which the local police station took charge and went to the place of the shooting.

The officers from the Tunapuna Municipal police department were the first to arrive at the shooting scene. The officers went to the place and confirmed the report of the shooting while taking the area under control for early investigation.

On the shooting scene, officers found the lifeless body of Voisin, who immediately lost her life on the scene and other injured victims who were bleeding from their wounds from gunshots.

The police officers did not wait for the ambulances but instead lifted four victims into the trunk of a patrol vehicle and transferred them to a hospital for medical help.

Under medical observation, even after all the efforts of the medical staff, Leander was not able to survive and was officially declared dead after one hour.

The other two victims of the shooting, Gajadhar and Alexander, were reported to be out of the threat and are in stable condition, whereas Hosein is said to be still in critical condition.

In the early investigation of the shooting scene, police officers recovered 44 spent shells of 9mm bullets fired on the victims.

As per the statement by the police department, the reason behind the shooting is somewhere related to drugs, depending on the evidence they collected around the case till now.

People in the communities around are worried after hearing about the shooting incident. The panic is about the safety and security of the region.

People are sharing their opinions on the case and are relating the shooting to a possible gang war between active drug paddlers in the region.

The police department is investigating the case from all possible angles that can be related to the shooting, and people are asking for a quick resolution of the case.