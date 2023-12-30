Five swimmers of Barbados shine at Merrily Stratton Division Championship

Five swimmers from Barbados showcased exceptional performance at the Merrily Stratton Division Championship with their impressive records.

Barbados: Five swimmers from Barbados showcased exceptional performance at the Merrily Stratton Division Championship with their impressive records. They have recorded good times and established their name on the sports map of 2023.

The performance of athletes such as Danielle Treasure, Kaija and Jack Kirby has attained great attention from the fans and lauded the sports ministry of Barbados.

Danielle Treasure

Senior swimmer Danielle Treasure competed at the Merrily Stratton Division Championships on November 26, 2023, achieving a PB time in the 100m Backstroke, establishing a new Short Course Record.

Danielle swam a very impressive time of 1:05.19, demolishing the previous 18-and-over Record of 1:17.40 set back in 2009.

Pirates Swim Club of Barbados extended congratulations to Treasure on a successful Meet. It added,” We could not be more proud of you and your performance. Well done, Danielle, and we look forward to your accomplishments in the coming year.”

Kaija Eastmond

Kaija Eastmond had a successful Meet at this year’s SC Nationals, where she competed in 12 events. Kaija medaled in ALL 12 events and achieved PB times in all of her events. Her outstanding performance did not end there as she went on to establish 2 new 9-10 SC Age Group Records.

RECORDS

Kaija swam a confident 50M Butterfly, setting a New Age Group Record in 31.31s, removing the Old Record of 31.92 set in 2021.

Her second Record was in the 100M Butterfly

New Record of 1:11.98, surpassing the Old Record 1:13.18 set in 2013

Jack Kirby

Jack Kirby returned home to compete at this year’s SC Nationals, establishing not only a New 18 and over Age Group Record in the 50m Butterfly but also securing a New National Record in this event.

Jack swam a spectacular 24.65s, erasing the previous record time of 25.04s set back in 2009. Pirates Swim Clun added,” Congratulations, Jack, on an exciting performance.”

Heidi Stoute

At the 2023 Inter-Secondary School Swimming Championships held on Wednesday, 22 November, Heidi Stoute established a new 13 – 14 SC Age Group Record in the 100 M Freestyle.

Heidi swam 57.60 seconds in this event, removing the previous Record, which was 58.82s.

Jaiya Simons

The Pirates smashed yet another Age Group Record, this time at the 2023 Inter-Secondary School Swimming championships held on Wednesday, 22 November.

Senior swimmer Jaiya Simmons established a new 13 – 14 Girls 50M Freestyle SC Record, swimming a spectacular 26.89 seconds in this event. The previous record was 27.16s.