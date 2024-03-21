Five guns, quantity of ammunition and drugs seized in Tobago from Jan to Mar 2024

Five guns and a quantity of ammunition have been seized in Tobago between January and March 2024.

Trinidad and Tobago: Five guns and a quantity of ammunition have been seized in Tobago between January and March 2024. The weapons included five firearms, one rifle, two pistols, two revolvers, and 24 rounds of nine-millimeter ammunition which were seized by Police from several communities.

Over the seizing of these weapons, the Tobago Police Service has also been lauded and received letters of commendation, certificates of achievement, and monetary awards from the government. Police officials said that they were reported about the smuggling of such illegal weapons due to which their team came into action.

Assistant Commissioner of Police- Collis Hazel added that his team led the operation and seized these weapons in different communities in Tobago. He also encouraged the officers for their work and mentioned that steps have been taken to reduce serious crimes, such as murders, which are committed by firearms.

In the same instance, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service also seized a large quantity of marijuana and a firearm during an exercise in Carapichama on Tuesday. During the search, the officer found 50 marijuana trees, which could be sold at $300,000 along with a plastic bag featuring one black firearm, and a magazine containing five rounds of ammunition.

The data has included the seizure of illegal weapons across Trinidad and Tobago during this period of time. In one of the incidents, a black Taurus piston with 10 rounds of ammunition, ammo, and narcotics have also been discovered in the Morvant district on March 16, 2024.

Trinidad and Tobago Police Force started the investigation and said it was discovered during the exercise.

Three days ago, the police service also arrested six people over the possession of three firearms and a quantity of drugs during anti-crime exercises.

Netizens also extended greetings to the police officials and said that their service was great. One added,” Your continued support really warms our hearts and fuels the spirit of us all.”

Another mentioned,” Outstanding! Such demonstrations of appreciation boost morale and confidence that fosters overwhelming trust that is supportive of the Administration’s Leadership, Policies and Plans going forward together as a TEAM.”