Five days weather outlook of Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago: The Meteorological service of Trinidad and Tobago issues a weather outlook of 5 days associating it with an adverse weather alert issued on November 6, 2023.

Isolated showers were forecasted for November 6 and 7, 2023 as the maximum and minimum temperature for both the days was 31°C and 26°C respectively.

Such conditions raised the 60% chances of heavy rains and thunderstorms in the country.

The weather outlook as per the day are as follows:

November 7, 2023

Before the dawn hours, the weather is forecasted to be partly cloudy to cloudy.

This brings the chances of moderate showers.

However, there is a 30 to 40% possibility of thunderstorms moving towards Tobago, North Trinidad and South Western areas.

The mornings are forecasted to be clear and sunny.

Further, it will take a shift after a few hours till afternoon and the weather is estimated to be partly cloudy or cloudy.

Such a change raises the possibility of 40 to 60% heavy showers.

Another phase of the day that is from late afternoon to evening would most probably be settled.

Then, the late night time would have isolated showers, pushing the winds towards East-Southeast from Southeast.

November 8, 2023

Partly Cloudy to Cloudy period would lead towards the chances of 40% scattered thunderstorms over the region in the predawn periods.

This is due to the north east wind flow with high pressure.

For the mornings, the weather would either be clear or would pass isolated showers.

In the other phase, that is late morning or afternoon, there are the possibilities of 30% heavy rains heading towards western direction.

At the evening and night times, the chances are of brief showers.

November 9, 2023

Early morning time would experience light to heavy rains near South and Southeast Trinidad.

The day would generally be fair and clear. However, the heat will produce 20 to 30% chances for isolated thunderstorms at the afternoon towards western Trinidad.

Followed by, evening and nights would experience brief showers.

November 10, 2023

Moderate showers are forecasted to interrupt the sunshine in the morning.

From late mornings to afternoon, 40% possibility of scattered thunderstorms is forecasted favoring Trinidad.

Similarly, afternoons and evenings would also have a 40% chance of heavy showers.

November 11, 2023

During the predawn hours, the region would experience 30 to 40% chances of heavy showers favoring Tobago.

The following time is forecasted to experience heat, leading towards 30% chances of thunderstorms.

Weather for evening and night is also projected to be fair but would experience isolated showers.

All in all, the 5 day forecast would help the citizens to plan their schedules accordingly.