Five days weather outlook of Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago: The Meteorological service of Trinidad and Tobago issues a weather outlook of 5 days associating it with an adverse weather alert issued on November 6, 2023.
Isolated showers were forecasted for November 6 and 7, 2023 as the maximum and minimum temperature for both the days was 31°C and 26°C respectively.
Such conditions raised the 60% chances of heavy rains and thunderstorms in the country.
The weather outlook as per the day are as follows:
November 7, 2023
- Before the dawn hours, the weather is forecasted to be partly cloudy to cloudy.
- This brings the chances of moderate showers.
- However, there is a 30 to 40% possibility of thunderstorms moving towards Tobago, North Trinidad and South Western areas.
- The mornings are forecasted to be clear and sunny.
- Further, it will take a shift after a few hours till afternoon and the weather is estimated to be partly cloudy or cloudy.
- Such a change raises the possibility of 40 to 60% heavy showers.
- Another phase of the day that is from late afternoon to evening would most probably be settled.
- Then, the late night time would have isolated showers, pushing the winds towards East-Southeast from Southeast.
November 8, 2023
- Partly Cloudy to Cloudy period would lead towards the chances of 40% scattered thunderstorms over the region in the predawn periods.
- This is due to the north east wind flow with high pressure.
- For the mornings, the weather would either be clear or would pass isolated showers.
- In the other phase, that is late morning or afternoon, there are the possibilities of 30% heavy rains heading towards western direction.
- At the evening and night times, the chances are of brief showers.
November 9, 2023
- Early morning time would experience light to heavy rains near South and Southeast Trinidad.
- The day would generally be fair and clear. However, the heat will produce 20 to 30% chances for isolated thunderstorms at the afternoon towards western Trinidad.
- Followed by, evening and nights would experience brief showers.
November 10, 2023
- Moderate showers are forecasted to interrupt the sunshine in the morning.
- From late mornings to afternoon, 40% possibility of scattered thunderstorms is forecasted favoring Trinidad.
- Similarly, afternoons and evenings would also have a 40% chance of heavy showers.
November 11, 2023
- During the predawn hours, the region would experience 30 to 40% chances of heavy showers favoring Tobago.
- The following time is forecasted to experience heat, leading towards 30% chances of thunderstorms.
- Weather for evening and night is also projected to be fair but would experience isolated showers.
All in all, the 5 day forecast would help the citizens to plan their schedules accordingly.