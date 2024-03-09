Five cruises arrive at St Kitts, Netizens overwhelmed by Port Zante glimpses

St Kitts and Nevis welcomed the five cruise ships in one day at Port Zante with the arrival of thousands of passengers.

St Kitts and Nevis: St Kitts and Nevis welcomed the five cruise ships in one day at Port Zante with the arrival of thousands of passengers. The vessels such as Carnival Venezia, Celebrity Beyond, Norwegian Sky, and Valiant Lady, and Emerald Sakara docked at the destination on Friday.

The arrival of the five cruises at the same time has created abuzz across St Kitts and Nevis and turned Port Zante into one of the busiest ports yesterday. The audience, including passengers and local people, get overwhelmed by the blend of the cruise marvels and vibrant scenic views and call it “a majestic moment in the country”.

It is worth mentioning that, such cruise activities have amplified the productivity and economy of St Kitts and Nevis with an efficient boost in the business sector. The arrival of thousands of passengers created jobs for the local community through the pre-packed tours, stays at the restaurants, selling of local products, usage of the taxis, and visits around the hotspot destinations of the country.

The vessels graced the shores on the cruise call, and the island’s residents and tourism industry showcased their warmth to the tourists with the memorable welcome ceremony.

The Minister of Tourism of St Kitts and Nevis- Marsha Henderson lauded her team and said that the uplifted cruise sector is the result of the commitment and hard work of the authorities. The partnerships with different cruise lines also showcased the promising evolution of the country in providing ultimate tourism offerings to travellers.

The first cruise ship that made an inaugural visit to the twin-island Federation was Carnival Venezia, marking the bond between the country and Carnival Cruise Line. The vessel consisted of 14 impressive decks and capacity to carry more than 4090 passengers. It offers exceptional amenities and enhances the experience of travellers.

A brief exchange of plaques ceremony also took place on board as St Kitts and Nevis welcomed Carnival Venezia for the first time.

Celebrity Beyond also docked at Port Zante with thousands of passengers, marking a huge boost to the tourism sector and collaboration with Celebrity Cruises. The vessel has a length of 1,082 feet with a passenger capacity of 3260, offering unparalleled amenities to travellers.

Celebrity Beyond made its inaugural call to St Kitts and Nevis in December 2023.

Another cruise fleet of St Kitts and Nevis for yesterday was Valiant Lady which made its call with thousands of passengers. The Valiant is known as one of the beautiful cruise ships with its unique colours and the picture of the lady.

The arrival of the cruise ship has also marked the collaboration between St Kitts and Nevis and Virgin Voyages, establishing the country as a premier destination in the Caribbean.

The fourth cruise vessel of the day was Emerald Sakara which also marked the arrival of hundreds of passengers. The cruise ship consisted of 50 cabins and capacity of 100 passengers also arrived in St Kitts in February 2024.

Norwegian Sky, a renowned cruise ship operated by Norwegian Cruise Line docked at Port Zante with thousands of passengers. With a capacity of 4,000 passengers, the passengers of the vessel also enjoyed the pre-booked packages and explored the diverse cultural offerings of St Kitts and Nevis.

Passengers stepping ashore in the country participated in a wealth of activities and attractions in St Kitts and Nevis. They expressed pleasure and said that the sun-soaked beaches and vibrant beauty of the country enhanced their travel experience.

St Kitts and Nevis also offered a glimpse into the destination’s rich past by visiting the historical capital Basseterre with its colonial architecture and landmarks.