Five cruise ships dock at Barbados, brings over 5000 passengers

Barbados: Five cruise ships docked at Bridgetown Port on Sunday with more than five thousand passengers. With the vessels, the Barbados port turned out to be the busiest, and the tourism authority welcomed the guests with a brief ceremony.

The five ships were from different cruise lines, including P&O, Carnival, Royal Clipper, Vision of the Seas and the Caribbean Discovery Cruise. These ships voyaged around the Caribbean Sea and stopped at the destination for the inaugural calls.

The first cruise of P&O- Arvia made the turnaround call in Barbados as it was on a new 14-day round-trip Caribbean cruise. The vessel carried 1,628 passengers on the shores of the country as they explored the true beauty.

The second cruise call for Barbados came from Vision of the Seas, which was the inaugural call for the season. The vessel docked at Bridgetown Port on Saturday with 1,955 passengers.

The third cruise ship for the 2024 season was Carnival Conquest, which docked at Bridgetown for the first time. The Carnival Conquest became the 13th of first-time visiting ships this 2023/24 winter cruise season when she berthed at the Port of Bridgetown this morning.

The Captain, crew and guests were welcomed by representatives of Barbados Port Inc. and Platinum Port Agency in a traditional plaque exchange ceremony held on board the vessel.

Carnival Conquest is on a 14-day, round-trip Southern Caribbean journey and sailed in with 2,927 guests and 1,119 crew on board. Her next port of call is St Georges, Grenada.

The fourth vessel of the seas was the luxury passenger yacht, Royal Clipper, taking on stores and welcoming new guests, embarking on a new 7-day Caribbean itinerary.

The last cruise ship of the day was Aurora, which loaded stores before continuing her 65-day, round-trip America and Caribbean Discovery Cruise, which ends March 8, 2024. Some 1,682 guests were on board for the cruise season.

Netizens reacted positively over the busiest day of Bridgetown Port and said that five cruise ships have graced the shores. One commented that the ships were amazing and the glimpses of the port were great. The passengers spend their time in supermarkets, restaurants and other tourist attractions.