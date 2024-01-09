Five athletes of Barbados records achievement in ASATT Christmas Open

Five athletes recorded several achievements in the new 9-10 National Age Groups at the ASATT Christmas Open, which was held in Jamaica

The first athlete is named Kaija Eastmond, who closed out the year with two new 9-10 National Age Group LC Records at the recently concluded ASATT Christmas Open held in Jamaica.

In the 50m Butterfly, Kaija swam an impressive 31.06s, lowering her previous Record set only in June 2023. Her previous record was 32.24s. In her 50m Breaststroke event, she swam 38.32, removing the 16-year Record of 38.65, set back in 2007.

Huge congratulations also go out to Luis Sebastien Weekes, who accomplished two new Records – a new 18 & over National Age Group Record and a new National Record in the 50m Breaststroke at the 2023 National Winter Championships in England. Luis recorded a new time of 27.87, erasing the existing 16-year-old record of 28.13 set in 2007.

The 100m Backstroke was yet another fantastic event for Jack Kirby, who secured his name in the history books with two more SC Records. Jack swam an impressive 53.10s, securing a new 18 & under Age Group Record and the New National Record in this Backstroke event. The old Record of 53.94s was set back in 2016.

Jack Kirby returned home to compete at this year’s SC Nationals, establishing not only a New 18 & Over Age Group Record in the 50m Butterfly, but also secured a New National Record in this event.

Jack swam a spectacular 24.65s, erasing the previous record time of 25.04s set back in 2009.

Senior swimmer, Danielle Treasure competed at the Merrily Stratton Division Championships on November 26, 2023, achieving a PB time in the 100m Backstroke establishing a new Short Course Record.

Danielle swam a very impressive time of 1:05.19, demolishing the previous 18 & Over Record of 1:17.40 set back in 2009.

The Pirates smashed yet another Age Group Record, this time at the 2023 Inter-Secondary School Swimming championships held on Wednesday, 22 November.

Senior swimmer, Jaiya Simmons established a new 13 – 14 Girls 50M Freestyle SC Record swimming a spectacular 26.89 seconds in this event. The previous record was 27.16s.

“Congratulations on a successful Meet and we could not be more proud of you and your performance. Well done, Danielle, and we look forward to your accomplishments in the coming year,” said the Pirates club.