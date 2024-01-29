Fit 4 Adventure to host “Grenada Scuba adventure 2024”

Fit 4 Adventure is hosting their first-EVER 'Fit 4 Adventure Trip of the YEAR, The Grenada Scuba adventure 2024, know details

Fit 4 Adventure is hosting its first Fit 4 Adventure Trip of the year, The Grenada Scuba Adventure 2024, from November 2nd to November 9th, 2024.

Fit 4 Adventure has curated this inaugural trip, which is going to be unique and might not take place every year.

Fit 4 Adventure is partnering with Aquanauts Grenada for this incredible Scuba Adventure- they know the island and surrounding reefs, wrecks and other attractions inside and out

What’s Included:

Round-Trip Airport Shuttle

7 Nights Lodging in Boutique Eco-Resort

6 Guided Scuba Dives

Welcome Cocktail Party

2 Instructor-led Yoga Sessions

All breakfasts, most lunches, Welcome and Farewell Dinners

Private Shuttles & Taxis (for group outings)

Private Island Tour & Guided Waterfall Hikes

2 Fit 4 Adventures Guides

Tips for Dive Shop/Housekeeping/Local Guides

TRIP PRICE

Diver: $4395/person, double occupancy

Diver: $4995/person, single occupancy

Non-diver: $4150/person, double occupancy

Non-diver: $4750/person, single occupancy

The visitors will be responsible for their flight booking to and from Grenada. November 2, 2024 is the arrival day. On the day of arrival, a resort orientation and a welcome dinner will take place as a part of welcome celebrations. The departure will be on November 9, 2024, and the resort will provide transportation to the airport.

The trip includes 6 dives (Additional dives- $60/ea.) The attendees will also be able to attain a scuba certification course on-site.

There are snorkelling options at select dive sites, along with a lot of other options, including Island tours with a local guide, jungle hikes to remote waterfalls, visits to street markets, local shops, island boutiques and the beach. The tour has scheduled locals’ Street Food night, along with distilleries, chocolate factories and local plantations. The resort has free beach shuttles twice daily.

The attendees will be staying at the True Blue Bay Resort- a family-owned and operated boutique eco-resort. The resort provides a Caribbean-chic ambience with a relaxed tropical vibe. It is an environmentally conscious boutique resort which has been dedicated to sustainability and regenerative practices.

The attendees will be able to attend morning and evening yoga sessions in the open-air studio (two FREE sessions included in the trip!), lay by the pool, visit the bar, stop by the Aquanauts Dive Shop (located on-site), or just relax in the climate-smart room. ‍

Grenada is a SPECTACULAR island in the South Caribbean with Pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, coral reefs and dive sites that are FLOURISHING…