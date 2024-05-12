Fisherman brutally wounds man, imprisoned for 13 years, netizens questions punishment

A 26-year-old fisherman has brutally wounded a man at Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) by stabbing him with the knife on Friday.

Guyana: A 26-year-old fisherman has brutally wounded a man at Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) by stabbing him with the knife on Friday. He was arrested by the police officials in Guyana and the court declared the 13-year imprisonment for the fisherman under the murder charges.

Shawn Williams, the perpetrator, also a resident of Parika, had initially faced a charge of attempted murder committed against Fizul Mohamed, aged 39. However, after careful deliberation in mid-March, a jury at the Demerara High Court unanimously convicted him of the lesser offense.

Following the imposition of the custodial sentence, trial Judge Priya Sewnarine-Beharry instructed the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) to provide the convict with anger management, behaviour modification, and vocational classes to facilitate his rehabilitation.

Williams was defended by attorney-at-law Kezia Williams while State Counsel Caressa Henry and Padma Dubraj appeared on behalf of the prosecution.

According to the prosecution’s brief, on January 31, 2015, Mohamed was at a shop in Parika Facade, imbibing, when his friend John and Williams became embroiled in a heated dispute over gambling.

Williams then brandished a knife, threatening John. When Mohamed intervened and inquired why Williams had acted in such a manner, Williams stabbed him in the abdomen before swiftly departing the scene on a bicycle.

An injured Mohamed was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital in a car. He was later referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he remained a patient for 10 days.

Doctors deemed Mohamed’s injuries to be life-threatening. Following his discharge from the medical facility, he was unable to work for nearly a year. Subsequently, Williams was arrested and charged.

Earlier, the same incident of stabbing took place in Guyana due to which the government decided to adopt a tolerance approach against such people. The government is aimed at providing no crime tolerance against such criminal activities.

Netizens also raised question against the judgement of the court and one added,” Is that fair the victim almost died 13 yrs what rubbish should be jailed. For about 25 yrs something wrong.”

Other added,” Justice is served and do hope that pattern will continue in the judicial system.”