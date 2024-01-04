Fire destroys single mother’s home, citizens demand assistance

A single mother is pleading for help after a fire destroyed the home in which she and her four children lived in Guyana

Guyana: A single mother is pleading for help after a fire destroyed the home in which she and her four children lived. The incident occurred on Tuesday, January 02, between 18:30 and 19:45 hours in the Yarrowkabra Pump Road, on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The small wooden structure was occupied by Ovena Braithwaite, 38, Monique Braithwaite, 13, Jaden Henry, 11, Naiomi Henry, 8, and Zoe Henry, 5. According to Braithwaite, she was cooking using a kerosene stove when it exploded. After the stove exploded, the fire quickly spread to the walls of her home and other areas.

The woman explained that she has been receiving assistance from members of a church that she attends. Her 11-year-old son will be writing the NSA this year.

Braithwaite is pleading with the public to please assist her so that she can rebuild her home and get items such as food, clothing, and school items for her children.

A similar incident of fire has also been reported in Meten-Zorg, WCD. Several houses were destroyed, alerting the authorities to some emergency measures. The citizens of Guyana criticised the incident and demanded action against these multiple fires.

They also demanded efficient help for the lady and said that the government should take proper measures for the family. One of the citizens said,” I am so sorry for you Ms. Braithwaite that I cannot express how I feel about the entire incident. What a freak accident? I wonder what could have caused the stove to malfunction.I am hoping and praying that you obtain the assistance that you are looking for.”

Another criticised the government and added that the country needs a proper program that can improve children’s lives for a better tomorrow. The person dragged the family planning issues and added,” What is the government’s plan to educate young people- especially young women with regards family planning? Too often this ‘song’ of so called ‘single parent’ is being played and how long would it be allowed to continue to play? Unless they were/are ‘Virgin Marys’ – being conceived by ‘holy’ water. Where are the suga daddies? – the government needs to reinforced the child support law. Bottom line is that most young women do not know the law pertaining to their rights – If this is left to continue as is the standard of society will get worst.”